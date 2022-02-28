New FGTS 2022 payment will be this week

On March 1, 2022, a new release of the batch of payments from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will be made. The amount that will be released is part of the balance available in the worker’s fund accounts in the month in which he has a birthday.

Banco Inter has a 35% appreciation potential in 12 months, according to analysts

You are likely to also like:

Announcement of new FGTS withdrawal of up to BRL 1000

New rules for the FGTS birthday withdrawal

In addition to amounts receivable from the BC, you may have forgotten money in the FGTS review

In January, those born in the first month of the year were granted the release, who will be able to make the withdrawal according to the calendar until March 31. In the month of February, from the 1st, the release of the withdrawal took place for those born in the second month of the year, who will be able to withdraw until the 30th of April. As of March 1st, those born in the third month of the year will be able to withdraw.

Those who wish to join the FGTS birthday withdrawal mode need to be aware of the dates provided in the calendar, as it is only possible to join this mode until the last business day of the birthday month.

The adhesion to the birthday withdrawal is voluntary and those who adhere to this modality lose the right to carry out the full withdrawal of the FGTS when dismissed for just cause. Therefore, only the release of the termination fine of 40% on the balance available in the fund occurs.

How to join the FGTS Anniversary Saque?

The change to the Anniversary Withdrawal is not mandatory, so those who do not opt ​​for this system will continue with the Withdrawal-Termination.

To choose the Saque-Aniversário, the worker will have the option to access the FGTS app (available for android and iOS) or the website fgts.caixa.gov.br. The choice can also be made through the Caixa’s Internet Banking or in agencies.

Urgent: Users report failure when trying to Pix on multiple banks

Those who opt for this modality until the last day of the birthday month can withdraw the amount still in the current year.

What is the value of the birthday loot?

The amount that can be withdrawn varies between 50% and 5% of the FGTS, according to the account balance, in addition to the additional installment, calculated as follows:

FGTS balance Percentage you can withdraw additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% of the balance amount – BRL 500.00 to BRL 1,000.00 40% of the balance amount BRL 50.00 BRL 1,001.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% of the balance amount BRL 150.00 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% of the balance amount BRL 650.00 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% of the balance amount BRL 1,150.00 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% of the balance amount BRL 1,900.00 More than BRL 20,000.00 5% of the balance amount BRL 2,900.00

What is the FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar?

The worker may withdraw from the 1st working day of the month of his/her birthday until the last working day of the second following month.

Birthday month period to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 08/01 to 10/31 September 01/09 to 30/11 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Attention: INSS anticipated retirement and pension payments

Image: Renato P Castilho / Shutterstock.com