New IPCC Report Warns Urgent Action Needed to Address Climate Change Risks | Environment

In a report published on Monday (28), the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that urgent action is needed to deal with the risks posed by climate change.

New IPCC report is ‘atlas of human suffering’ from climate change, says UN chief

The document warns that, in order to avoid the increasing loss of lives, biodiversity and infrastructure, ambitious and accelerated action is needed to adapt to climate change, with rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.

“This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” said Hoesung Lee, chairman of the IPCC.

The report also points out that, so far, progress in this adaptation is uneven and there are still gaps between the measures adopted and those that are needed to deal with the risks of climate change.

“This shows that climate change is a serious and growing threat to our well-being and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and [como] nature responds to increasing climate risks,” Lee added.

In August of last year, an IPCC report pointed out that human action was responsible for a 1.07ºC increase in the planet’s temperature. The goal established in the Paris Agreement, in 2015, was to limit global warming to 2ºC, with efforts to ensure that it does not exceed 1.5ºC.

Fire burns the community of Silverado in Orange County, California on December 3, 2020 — Photo: AP/Noah Berger, Archive

According to the document, the children of today, if they are still alive in the year 2100, will go through four times more weather extremes than there are now – even if there is only a few tenths of a degree more warming in the planet’s temperature.

If temperatures rise by around 2°C, they will see five times as many floods, storms, droughts and heat waves as they do now, scientists warn.

With every 0.1°C of warming, more people die from heat stress, heart and lung problems from heat and air pollution, infectious diseases, mosquito-borne illnesses and starvation, say the authors. If the world warms just another 0.9°C from now on, the amount of land burned by wildfires worldwide will increase by 35%.

According to the report, By 2050, one billion people will face the risk of coastal flooding due to rising sea levels. More people will be forced to leave their homes due to weather disasters, especially floods, sea level rise and tropical cyclones.

“Climate change is killing people,” said co-author Helen Adams of King’s College London. “Yes, things are bad, but the future really depends on us, not the weather.”

The report lists growing dangers to people, plants, animals, ecosystems and economies – and highlights people being displaced from their homes, places becoming uninhabitable, species numbers dwindling, corals disappearing, ice melting and rising seas and oceans at an ever-increasing rate. more acidic and poor in oxygen.

According to the document, at least 3.3 billion people “are highly vulnerable to climate change” and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather conditions.

“This report is a flashing red light, a big alarm for where we are today. For the first time, the IPCC explicitly addresses concern about the humanitarian impacts of climate change already occurring today,” said Maarten van Aalst, director of the Climate Center at International Red Cross and report coordinator.