North Korea resumes missile tests, confirms South Korea

North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile” – the South Korean Armed Forces said on Sunday (27), after a month without launches by the communist regime, during the Beijing Olympic Games.

This is the eighth release of the year by North Korea. According to analysts, the tests were stopped in this period, possibly in deference to its only ally, China.

According to the South Korean Armed Forces, a ballistic missile was fired at 7:52 am local time (7:52 pm on Saturday) from Pyongyang into the Sea of ​​Japan.

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile to the east,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced.

“The last ballistic missile had a range of around 300 kilometers and an altitude of around 620 kilometers. The details are under review by South Korean and US intelligence,” the military statement added.

The South Korean presidential house expressed “deep concern and grave regret” and criticized the timing of the test, “when the world makes efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine”.

Japan also confirmed this Sunday’s release. In an interview with AFP, a Defense Ministry spokesman referred to a “potential ballistic missile” firing from North Korea, without specifying how many.

The Japanese Coast Guard issued a warning to mariners about “a potential ballistic missile possibly launched from North Korea”.

World turns to Ukraine

With the international community focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, analysts were already expecting Pyongyang to take this opportunity to resume its tests.

“With American interest focused on the crisis in Ukraine, and the UN Security Council unable to function, Pyongyang seizes the opportunity,” Shin Beom-chul, a researcher at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, told AFP.

Japanese Foreign Minister Masayoshi Hayashi talking about Ukraine live on a television channel when the news broke from Korea.

“This situation in Ukraine is not something that just happens in Ukraine, or in Europe. It could potentially affect the whole world, in the Indo-Pacific region, or in East Asia, from our point of view,” Hayashi said.

Japan has joined the battery of sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States, the European Union and other Western countries. South Korea has also expressed its intention to do the same and is closely monitoring the situation.

The new North Korean launches come at a complex time for the peninsula as South Korea prepares for its March 9 presidential election.

Late-term President Moon Jae-in, who has repeatedly pursued peace talks with Kim during his five-year term, has warned that the peninsula could easily slip into a new crisis.

“If North Korea’s missile launches succeed in breaking the moratorium on long-range missiles, the Korean peninsula will instantly fall into the state of crisis that we have faced for five years,” he said in an interview this month with correspondents from foreign vehicles, including the AFP.

Experts say Pyongyang could use its next key date, the 110th anniversary of late leader Kim Il-sung’s birth on April 15, to make a major weapons test.

In January, Pyongyang carried out a record seven weapons tests, which included the firing of its most powerful missile since 2017, when Kim Jong-un tried to provoke then-US President Donald Trump, before starting a two-year negotiation that failed. then it remains paralyzed.

In recent months, the isolated communist regime has stepped up its military tests and, in January, threatened to abandon a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental missile tests, suspended in 2017.