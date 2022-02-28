Oi Marketplace (OIBR3) launches pet health plan in partnership with Plamev – Money Times

Who is the mother or father of pets knows well the expenses that can be generated with situations that affect the health and well-being of animals.

In this scenario, the Hi place – marketplace of Hey (OIBR3; OIBR4) launches a health plan for petsin partnership with Plamev, in order to strategically approach a market estimated at R$ 50 billion in 2022, according to Instituto Pet Brasil, a body that represents companies in the sector.

The health plan will be for dogs and cats, offering teleorientation with veterinarians available 24 hours a day, SOS Pet with two face-to-face consultations a year, annual check-up, assistance for serious illnesses, funeral assistance and assistance of up to 3 monthly payments in case of contractor unemployment. The monthly value of the plan is R$ 24.99.

For Rogerio Takayanagi, Director of Strategy and Customer Experience at Oi, the partnership with Plamev Pet is part of the strategy to expand the offer of digital services. Thus, with the focus on developing digital solutions for homes, a growing trend of pet health services has been observed, which often require medical care without leaving home.

Pedro SvacinaCEO and Co-founder of Plamev Pet, stated that there is a mission to extend the lives of Pets in 3 years and, for that, they work with a focus on awareness, prevention and availability of services, in order to reach more homes in Brazil .

About the partnership with Oi, he declared that “it brings us this capillarity and accelerates the possibility of more furry ones having the protection they need. SOS PET gives security and tranquility to tutors who will be able to take better and better care of their “children” without paying too much for it.”

Individually, Plamev has other plans for different needs and with different prices, which can be checked by clicking on here.