Oi share (OIBR3) may operate as a “penny stock” for a longer time after authorization by B3

In a statement sent to the market on Friday night (25), Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) reported that B3 authorized the company to trade its shares in the cents for a longer period of time. Last Friday, OIBR3 shares closed at R$0.80, while OIBR4 assets are above R$1.00, closing the last session at R$1.34.

The company asked B3 for reconsideration to determine the classification of the price of the company’s shares in an amount equal to or greater than BRL 1 until July 19, 2022 or until the date of the first general meeting to be called after receipt of said Letter, whichever came first.

With the request accepted by the operator of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, Oi informed that the determination of the previous letter is void.

Only as of March 31 will a new period begin for possible calculation of 30 uninterrupted trading sessions with the company’s share price below R$ 1. If the share does not recover within the stipulated period, the company will have to immediately submit the its shareholders a proposal for a grouping of shares.

“The company’s request, granted by B3, was based on avoiding any damage to the stakeholders, in view of (a) the proximity of the conclusion of two important transactions that are widely publicized: (i) the sale of UPI Ativos Móveis; and (ii) the sale of the control of UPI InfraCo – which will be important catalysts for the actions, since they are essential for the company’s long-term sustainability; as well as (b) the forecast for the conclusion of the Judicial Reorganization process, extended until the end of March 2022, precisely for the purpose of enabling the completion of the procedures for the disposal of said UPIs”, highlighted Oi in a statement.

The Brazilian Stock Exchange establishes that a share cannot be quoted below R$1 for more than 30 trading sessions, being notified so that it can then present a price adjustment plan.

Even with good news recently for Oi, such as the approval of the sale of the mobile operation to TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), the company’s actions did not get excited. Analysts highlight the competition that the company must face in fiber optics, focus after the sale of assets, in addition to pointing out the large number of individuals on paper, increasing the volatility of assets.

