Open World RPG, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Announced for Switch

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo, along with developers Game Freak and Creatures Inc., today announced the launch of open-world roleplaying games. pokemon scarlet and pokemon violet for the Nintendo Switch. The release of the games is globally scheduled for 2022.
The games will be the first in the franchise to fully embrace the open world from start to finish, will feature multiplayer and traditional gameplay, in addition to having compatibility with Pokémon HOME already confirmed after their launch. There is no Brazilian Portuguese callsign among the language options.
Check out the first details of the new generation of pokemonvia The Pokemon Company International:
pokemon scarlet and pokemon violet
The games pokemon scarlet and pokemon violetthe newest chapters in the series pokemon, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With these new titles, the series pokemon takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to freely explore in a richly expressed open world.
Several cities blend seamlessly into the borderless desert. You’ll be able to see this region’s Pokémon in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets – everywhere! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokémon series – battling wild Pokémon to catch them – now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.
Meet the First Pokémon Partners
The three Pokémon you’ll be able to choose your first partner from are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. How will you meet these three and what types of Pokémon are they?
sprigatite
- TYPE: Plant
- CATEGORY: plant cat pokemon
- HEIGHT: 0.4 m
- WEIGHT: 4.1 kg
- ABILIITY: overgrow
The whimsical and demanding Grass Cat Pokémon
fuecoco
- TYPE: Fire
- CATEGORY: fire crocodile pokemon
- HEIGHT: 0.4 m
- WEIGHT: 9.8 kg
- ABILIITY: Blaze
The laid-back Fire Crocodile Pokémon that does things at its own pace.
quaxly
- TYPE: Water
- CATEGORY: duckling pokemon
- HEIGHT: 0.5 m
- WEIGHT: 6.1 kg
- ABILIITY: torrent
The serious and neat Duckling Pokémon.
Introducing the Main Characters
As one of the main characters, you will set out on your adventure. Your outfit varies depending on whether you play pokemon scarlet or pokemon violet. Who knows what kind of story awaits you?
