Open World RPG, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Announced for Switch

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo, along with developers Game Freak and Creatures Inc., today announced the launch of open-world roleplaying games. pokemon scarlet and pokemon violet for the Nintendo Switch. The release of the games is globally scheduled for 2022.

The games will be the first in the franchise to fully embrace the open world from start to finish, will feature multiplayer and traditional gameplay, in addition to having compatibility with Pokémon HOME already confirmed after their launch. There is no Brazilian Portuguese callsign among the language options.

Check out the first details of the new generation of pokemonvia The Pokemon Company International:

Meet the First Pokémon Partners sprigatite fuecoco quaxly

Introducing the Main Characters

pokemon scarlet and pokemon violet

The games pokemon scarlet and pokemon violetthe newest chapters in the series pokemon, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. With these new titles, the series pokemon takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to freely explore in a richly expressed open world. Several cities blend seamlessly into the borderless desert. You’ll be able to see this region’s Pokémon in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets – everywhere! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokémon series – battling wild Pokémon to catch them – now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.

Meet the First Pokémon Partners

The three Pokémon you’ll be able to choose your first partner from are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. How will you meet these three and what types of Pokémon are they? sprigatite TYPE: Plant

Plant CATEGORY: plant cat pokemon

plant cat pokemon HEIGHT: 0.4 m

0.4 m WEIGHT: 4.1 kg

4.1 kg ABILIITY: overgrow The whimsical and demanding Grass Cat Pokémon fuecoco TYPE: Fire

Fire CATEGORY: fire crocodile pokemon

fire crocodile pokemon HEIGHT: 0.4 m

0.4 m WEIGHT: 9.8 kg

9.8 kg ABILIITY: Blaze The laid-back Fire Crocodile Pokémon that does things at its own pace. quaxly TYPE: Water

Water CATEGORY: duckling pokemon

duckling pokemon HEIGHT: 0.5 m

0.5 m WEIGHT: 6.1 kg

6.1 kg ABILIITY: torrent The serious and neat Duckling Pokémon.

Introducing the Main Characters

As one of the main characters, you will set out on your adventure. Your outfit varies depending on whether you play pokemon scarlet or pokemon violet. Who knows what kind of story awaits you?

Watch the announcement trailer above.