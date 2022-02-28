Petrobras (PETR4) with oil above US$ 100 is good or bad for stocks? Analysts see “difficult equation” for state-owned

The last few days, marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have set new records for the price of oil. On Wednesday (23), the price of a barrel Brent type for April reached over US$ 105, but then retreated, closing at US$ 94.12, in the face of the prospects that sanctions from Western allies on Russia would save the country’s energy sector.

However, this Monday (28), with more sanctions on the country, oil once again exceeded US$ 100 a barrel. During the morning, it traded with gains of more than 4%, around US$ 102, after reaching US$ 105 at the high of the day.

Some Wall Street investors are betting that the rally that has pushed oil prices above $105 a barrel is just the beginning of an upward trajectory. Some consider that the price may approach the 2008 record, when it touched US$ 150, due to global supply limitations. Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, with 11% of global supply/trade.

Rystad Energy, a consultancy, is betting on a level close to $130 if the situation in Ukraine worsens, while analysts at JPMorgan believe oil could reach $120. Mizuho Securities executive director of energy futures Robert Yawger projects that oil could reach $125 if the conflict in Eastern Europe worsens.

But what are the impacts of this for the actions of oil companies, notably for Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)? Market analysts point out that, at first, the shares could react positively, but the strong rise in the commodity could put even more pressure on Petrobras in a scenario that was already bullish for the commodity with more limited supply and demand recovery. As a result, they emphasize preferring other securities in the sector.

In a Morgan Stanley report last Thursday, shortly after oil surpassed US$ 105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, the bank’s analysts highlighted that the commodity’s jump should put the Brazilian state-owned company in a difficult situation to balance the social interest versus creating value for shareholders.

Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy remains a key issue in Brazilian politics. According to Morgan Stanley, naturally, oil producers benefit from the environment of high commodity prices, but the equation is not so simple for the state-owned company, considering the sensitivity of the fuel price issue in the face of a polarizing electoral cycle in Brazil.

“It is worth mentioning that both President Bolsonaro and former President Lula [pré-candidatos à presidência] recently commented on fuel prices, with the former saying he did not expect fuel prices to change, and the latter saying that fuel prices would no longer be tied to international benchmarks if he is elected again,” say analysts Bruno Montanari. and Guilherme Levy.

The last fuel price adjustment was made 47 days ago by Petrobras. On average, during the current administration of the state-owned company, the company took 33 days to readjust gasoline prices and 53 days for diesel, in line with its strategy of reducing volatility to the final consumer (in the previous government, the interval between readjustments was 9 and 12 days for gasoline and diesel, respectively).

Morgan Stanley believes Petrobras should wait a few days to not pass on unnecessary global volatility to consumers, but delaying a price increase may be more difficult this time around. “If the company readjusts fuel prices, it will increase the level of political noise at a time when some fuel-related bills are under discussion in Congress and inflation is on the rise.”

For this reason, analysts currently prefer smaller oil exploration and production companies, even though Petrobras’ dividend yield (the value of the dividend over the share price) is very attractive. Morgan Stanley highlights PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) as industry preferences. He also mentions the Colombian Ecopetrol, although for this company there may be some pressure from working capital depending on the performance of the Colombian fuel price stabilization fund.

For the ADR (American Depositary Receipt, in practice, the company’s shares traded on the American Stock Exchange), Morgan’s recommendation is equalweight (exposure in line with the market average, equivalent to neutral) PBR, with a target price of US$ 14, or a 1.3% drop from Friday’s close.

André Vidal, analyst responsible for the Oil, Gas and Basic Materials sectors at XP, also highlights that the current scenario “puts Petrobras in a difficult situation”.

Vidal reinforces that, although the state-owned company is practicing the parity of oil with the international price, this has been happening with a lot of lag. “It has been using the lower cost inventories of the past, but there is a limit to that. Petrobras has not readjusted fuel for a long time, it has already accumulated a very high lag”, says the analyst.

He says that the movement of the real in recent days “had helped to reduce this lag a bit”, but that the soaring price of a barrel of oil and the dollar “increased the pressure” for a readjustment – ​​“and will probably continue to put pressure on at Petrobras”.

“If the higher price of oil and the exchange rate remain at the level they are, inevitably at some point Petrobras will have to readjust the fuel”.

For Bradesco BBI, oil prices should be in the range between US$ 95 to US$ 105 a barrel, while if the US signs a new nuclear deal with Iran, there could be some relief in oil prices.

The house’s analysts assess that the “junior” oil companies, such as PetroRio (PRIO3) and 3R, as well as fuel distributors (which can benefit from a tight domestic supply) may have a positive performance, while Petrobras would have high prices. papers, but to a lesser extent.

“For Petrobras, while the company could still benefit from higher oil prices (as it is a net exporter of oil and sells other oil products that track parity), we believe the company

would hesitate to pass this volatility on to a war on domestic gasoline and diesel prices”, they assess.

If this were the case (no pass-through to domestic diesel and gasoline), the bank estimates that for every $10 a barrel of higher oil prices, the company would refrain from making about $3 billion in pre-interest profit. , taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and about $2 billion in Shareholder Cash Flow (a measure of how much cash can be distributed to the company’s shareholders as dividends or share buybacks).

“Therefore, while the outlook for Petrobras’ cash flow remains strong, the impact would be relatively less than for junior exploration and production companies,” analysts point out.

Bradesco BBI has an outperform recommendation (exposure above the market average, equivalent to a purchase) for the PETR4 shares, with a target price of R$42, or upside potential of 23.5%; XP also has a buy recommendation, with a target price of BRL 45.30, or a 33% upside potential compared to the last closing date. Analysts have repeatedly highlighted the political risks and the expectation of greater volatility in the second half of the year amid the elections, but they emphasize that the good payment of dividends is one of the biggest positives for the company.

Petrobras talks about maintaining price policy

Meanwhile, Petrobras has reinforced that it will keep its prices linked to the international market. The argument is that, if you do not follow the prices of oil and derivatives, the Brazilian fuel market and domestic supply could be affected, as stated by the director of Commercialization and Logistics at the state-owned company, Cláudio Mastella, in a conference call with analysts to detail the record profit of 2021.

“We have seen the rise in prices in recent weeks and, at the same time, the dollar has been devaluing. With these two movements, in contrast, we were able to maintain our prices”, said Mastella, adding that, on Thursday (24) in particular, volatility was greater and the company was “observing” the market to evaluate possible adjustments.

The executive’s view is that, even with international turmoil, Petrobras is competitive and remains aligned with the foreign market, at the same time as avoiding passing on the conjunctural volatility of prices to consumers.

(with Estadão Content)

