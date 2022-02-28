Petrobras says it will maintain pricing policy

The price of oil has experienced strong volatility last week, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, the 23rd, the price of a barrel of Brent oil reached more than US$ 105, but then ended up retreating. On Friday, the 25th, it closed at US$94.12, given the prospects that sanctions from Western allies on Russia would spare the country’s energy sector. But all this is still very uncertain.

This volatility should affect the price of fuels in the country. But Petrobras says that this should not shake its determination to keep its prices linked to those on the international market. The argument is that, if you do not follow the prices of oil and derivatives, the Brazilian fuel market and domestic supply could be affected, as stated by the director of Commercialization and Logistics at the state-owned company, Cláudio Mastella, in a conference call with analysts to detail the record profit of 2021.

Petrobras uses the Import Parity Price (PPI) to define the price readjustments for gasoline and diesel at its refineries. Under this policy, domestic prices should rise in line with the appreciation of oil prices and its derivatives in the main world trading markets, such as the Gulf of Mexico, in the US, and London.

In addition to the commodity, the exchange rate and import costs also weigh in the calculation of the state-owned company. This is because the company’s main competitors are currently importers and Petrobras’ objective is to keep its prices close to theirs.

For some time now, in fact, the price has been rising, due to the geopolitical tensions provoked by the threat of Russian invasion. Even so, prices in Brazil remain unchanged since January 12th. The company’s position is complex, as the maintenance of the PPI and the effects on domestic prices have a bad impact on consumers and directly affect the ambition of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, to win this year’s elections.

“We have seen the rise in prices in recent weeks and, in parallel, the dollar was devaluing. With these two movements, in contrast, we were able to keep our prices (unchanged),” said Mastella, adding that, on Thursday, 24, in particular, volatility was higher and the company was “watching” the market to assess possible readjustments.

The executive’s view is that, even with international turmoil, Petrobras is competitive and remains aligned with the foreign market, at the same time as avoiding passing on the conjunctural volatility of prices to consumers.

One of the reasons for the state-owned company to maintain the PPI is its interest in attracting investors to the refineries for sale. The fear is that, if it responds to Bolsonaro’s demand to freeze fuel prices to alleviate inflation, it will scare away companies that would have an interest in the business, but do not want to participate in a government-led activity.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.