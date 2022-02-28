The Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) are paid annually to workers. And this year there will be payment for those who were unable to access the benefit due to errors in the system that manages the receipt.

According to Dataprev, which manages the processing of social security data and social programs, there was an error in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

Because of this error, there was a need to reprocess the information about the payment of the benefit.

It is worth remembering that this payment refers to the year 2020, that is, the years 2021 and 2022 will be paid in later years.

To have access to the benefit, it is necessary to be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years and to have worked for at least 30 days during the reference year.

PIS/Pasep will have payment for those who were unable to access the benefit; see from when

First, according to the agency, about 1.9 million workers are included in the review list. The expected date for completion of reprocessing is March 15th.

Therefore, from March 16th, the worker will be able to know whether or not he has access to the payment he was denied at the first moment.

To make the payment of PIS/Pasep in 2022, Dataprev analyzed 55 million CPF. Of this total, 22.7 million are entitled to the benefit, while another 30.4 million were not approved.

The others, about 1.9 million (3.5% of the registrations) are in this group that will be reviewed.

To check if you have access to the benefit, it is necessary to download the Digital Work Card application. Another way to find out is through the Federal Government’s Gov.br platform.

However, there is still no forecast of the payment of the money for those who are approved in this second phase of payments.

