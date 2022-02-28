PIX and end of emergency aid remove R$ 45 billion in banknotes and coins, indicates BC | Economy

With the end of emergency aid and the beginning of the PIX, the so-called Brazilian “currency” – which includes banknotes in circulation – has shrunk about R$ 44.8 billion since the end of 2020, according to data from the Central Bank.

At the end of the previous year, BRL 370.4 billion in banknotes and coins circulated through the Brazilian economy, a value that fell to BRL 339 billion at the end of 2021. The decline recorded in the last year, the first since the Real plan (1994), was R$ 31.4 billion.

In addition, another R$ 13.3 billion were withdrawn from circulation in this year’s partial. On February 22, the last position disclosed by the BC, the current assets had dropped to R$ 325.6 billion.

BANKNOTES AND COINS IN THE ECONOMY in BRL billion (end of period) Source: Central Bank

According to the BC, the banks’ search for resources, motivated by the demand of the population and commerce, is what determines the variation of money in circulation.

“The manufacture of banknotes and coins aims to meet the variation in demand, but also to replace worn banknotes and maintain adequate inventories,” according to the bank.

The Central Bank noted that in 2020, partly due to the effects caused by the Covid-19 health crisis, the circulating medium showed “atypical growth, well above the average annual growth observed in the last years before this period”.

That year, the government paid more than R$290 billion in emergency aid, part of this amount in kind, to combat the effects of the pandemic. The value of the benefit was R$ 600. Between April and December 2020, the growth in working capital was R$ 110.905 billion.

In 2021, with a drop in the value of emergency aid (benefits from R$ 150 to R$ 375) and all resources being transferred through Caixa’s digital savings account to beneficiaries, the demand for paper money began to fall.

In addition, in November 2020, the PIX – a real-time transfer system made available by the BC – came into operation, which increased the volume of electronic payments and reduced the need for cash resources for cash payments.

“The emergence of new means of payment always has impacts on the habits of use of previously existing means of payment, and it takes some time for the evolution of these impacts to be clearly mapped”, evaluated the BC.

Since the start of the new payment system, however, three customer data leaks have been recorded. BC President Roberto Campos Neto admitted that these leaks will happen “with some frequency”, but that the occurrences recorded so far “are not sensitive”.

PIX completes one year and gains new security measures

On February 18 this year, of the R$ 325.7 billion in resources in circulation in the country, R$ 318.158 billion refer to banknotes and R$ 7.6 billion to coins.

The latest figures from the BC show that, of the 450 million R$200 banknotes printed in 2020, 93.9 million (equivalent to about 21%) were in circulation until February 18, according to data from the Central Bank.

The amount of the ballots that is not in the hands of the population remains in the hands of the government. The Central Bank explained that it releases the R$200 banknotes for circulation according to the demand of financial institutions.

The R$200 note was launched last year (video below), in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the seventh in the Real family, and the first banknote of a new denomination in 18 years. The most recent until then, the R$20 one, had been launched in 2002.

Central Bank launches R$ 200 note, with image of a maned wolf

According to the Central Bank, “electronic transactions are more traceable than cash transactions”, which favors inspection.

“For example, the Judiciary can more easily block funds held in a bank account than seize cash”, explained the BC.

At the end of 2020, the Federal Revenue confirmed that it is monitoring “closely” the financial transactions carried out by Brazilians and companies through PIX.

“Information on taxpayers’ financial transactions remains important to identify irregularities and ensure compliance with tax laws”, informed the Federal Revenue Service to g1, on that occasion.