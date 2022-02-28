PS4 games are running great on laptop

PlayStation players have a new way to enjoy the titles of the Japanese giant that were released on PC: through the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld. Classified by many as a true “pocket computer” because of its robust configuration, the gadget has been receiving a lot of praise and, according to an analysis by Digital Foundry, PS4 games are running very well on the device.

Death Stranding, for example, gets 720p resolution and 30 FPS on the console – if the player chooses to remove the frame limit in the settings, it is possible to get rates of up to 45 FPS. Other names like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War are also not far behind, with the Santa Monica game reaching a constant frame rate of 40 FPS at 720p resolution.

Although the resolution looks low, it’s important to remember that the Steam Deck screen is only 7 inches. The notebook has three versions: the most basic costs $399 and offers 64GB of storage in eMMC format. The middle model costs $529 and offers a 256GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. Finally, the top of the line costs $649 and includes a 512GB NVMe SSD. None of them are for sale in Brazil at the moment.

Why do PS4 games run so well on the Steam Deck?

In addition to PS4 games, the Steam Deck can play many other titles available on Valve’s platform very well. This is possible due to its robust hardware, composed of an accelerated processing unit (APU) built by AMD.

Its CPU is based on Zen 2 microarchitecture and reaches 3.5 GHz. Its GPU has 8 RDNA 2 Cus from 1.0-1.6 GHz — offering maximum performance of 1.6 teraflops. The package also includes 16GB of RAM and a microSD card slot, allowing for storage expansion. Not to mention that the two best versions have 256GB and 512GB NVMe SSDs, respectively.