Putin seeks to divert attention by activating nuclear force, says British premier | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that he would put his nuclear force on alert is intended to divert attention from the strong resistance his troops face in Ukraine.

“I think it’s a distraction from what’s really going on in Ukraine,” the British leader said after a meeting with members of the Ukrainian community in London. “It’s an innocent people, facing unprovoked aggression. What really happens is that are defending themselves more effectively, with more resistance“, added Boris Johnson.

US, NATO and Ukraine react

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev would not budge in negotiations with Russia, accusing Putin of trying to increase “pressure”.

“We are not going to surrender, we are not going to capitulate, we are not going to give up a single centimeter of our territory,” Kuleba declared at a press conference.

The United States, for its part, claimed that Putin is “manufacturing threats”. “This is a pattern of President Putin that we’ve seen throughout this conflict, who is fabricating threats that don’t exist to justify further aggression,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Meanwhile, Washington’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, strongly condemned the warning by Russian nuclear deterrents. “It means that President Putin continues to escalate this war in a totally unacceptable way,” she reacted.

For NATO, the Russian warning is “irresponsible”. “This is dangerous rhetoric. This is irresponsible behavior,” said alliance secretary general Jens Stoltenberg. “And of course, if you combine that rhetoric with what they’re doing in Ukraine, waging war against the independent sovereign nation, conducting a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that adds to the gravity of the situation,” he added.

Russia has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a massive arsenal of ballistic missiles, which form the backbone of the country’s deterrent forces.

According to a survey by the Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI) conducted in 2019, the Russians have more than 6,000 nuclear warheads. With that, they become the largest country, numerically, in nuclear weapons.

The true total number could be even higher as countries make these statistics difficult to access.

Analysts reflect on possible bluff

Does Vladimir Putin really intend to use nuclear weapons in his war against Ukraine? The escalation of no return seems far from the reality of the conflict, but the threats are part of the logic of the Russian president’s recent tactics.

Western analysts and experts believe Putin’s statements about the nuclear deterrent warning are pure bluff, but at the same time a dangerous game that shows his frustration in the face of Ukrainian military resistance.

The experts recalled that part of the nuclear arsenals, both of Russia and of NATO, are permanently ready for immediate use.

“They can be activated in 10 minutes,” said Marc Finaud, an expert at the Geneva Security Policy Center (GCSP). “They are warheads already placed on missiles (on land or submarines), or they are bombs that are already on board” of attack planes.

In an article recently published in the “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists”, experts Hans Kristensen and Matt Korda state that about 1,600 nuclear warheads are installed and ready for use.

Analysts suggest that this step forward was provoked by the current military situation. “There is Russian frustration with the Ukrainian resistance,” noted David Khalfa, a researcher at the Jean Jaurès Foundation in Paris.

Eliot Cohen, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, also believes that Moscow has underestimated Ukraine’s resilience.

“We started to see fragility on the battlefield. They were not able to occupy a city and hold it”, commented the expert.

In this context, and as Western aid and donations flow into Ukraine, Putin’s statements seem like a desire to undermine the solidarity of his adversaries.

“Putin is a gambler, a risk taker. He tries to test us psychologically,” says Eliot Cohen. “The psychological aspect is fundamental”, confirms David Khalfa, highlighting the Russian president’s attempt to “Dissuade Westerners from Going Further on Economic Sanctions”.

The true intentions of the Russian head of state are made even more illegible because these statements contradict Russian doctrine of deterrence.

In June 2020, recall Hans Kristensen and Matt Korda, Putin had approved the “basic principles”, with four scenarios that justified the use of nuclear weapons: launch of ballistic missiles against Russia or an ally, use of a nuclear weapon by an adversary. , attack on a nuclear weapons site or aggression that jeopardizes “the very existence of the State”. None of that happens today.

As for its international position, Russia had signed in January, with the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council (the United States, China, France and Great Britain), a document in which it recognized that “you cannot win a nuclear war” and insisted that “as long as these weapons exist, they must serve defensive, deterrent and war-prevention purposes”.

Putin’s statements show “the ambiguity, if not the hypocrisy, of this type of statement”, lamented Marc Finaud. But even if the apocalypse is not in the script of what happens in Ukraine, “there is always the risk of error or failure, of misinterpretation, or even of manipulation. And that risk today is very high”, stressed the expert.