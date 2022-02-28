Putin tells Macron he will avoid attacks on civilians in Ukraine

PARIS, FEB 28 (ANSA) – French Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone for about an hour and a half on Monday (28), according to a source in the Paris government.

The Frenchman called for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Ukrainian war, which enters the fifth day of Russian attacks against the entire country, and that civilian targets be avoided in the attacks, as has happened in recent days in Kiev and Kharkiv, especially. The Ukrainian government says about 300 civilian deaths, including 16 children.

In addition, Macron also called for attacks on civilian infrastructure and roads to be avoided, especially on those bound for the capital Kiev. The Frenchman also called for respect “to international humanitarian law, with the transport of aid”.

Putin pledged to “commit himself to these three points” – ceasefire, actions in civilian areas and humanitarian aid – and to “stop all attacks against civilians and against homes.” He also “agreed to stay in touch in the coming days to prevent the worsening of the situation”.

According to Russian news agency Tass, Putin has reported that an agreement with Ukraine to end the war “will only be possible after the demilitarization and ‘denazification’” of Kiev, which must “have a neutral status”.

Macron has been one of the most active European leaders in negotiations before and during the war, having maintained constant contact with Putin. The Frenchman even went to Moscow to negotiate personally with the Russian president, but the appeals had no effect and the president launched an all-out attack against the Ukrainians on Thursday (24).

In response to the fighting, the European Union and its Western allies have imposed a series of tough financial sanctions against government officials – including Putin -, banks, companies and oligarchs to try to get Moscow to stop the attacks. In addition, Russians are barred from flying in European Union and United Kingdom (ANSA) airspace.

