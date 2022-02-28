Putin Triggers Nuclear Alert After NATO Condemns Ukraine Invasion

Recent criticism by the Western military alliance, better known as NATO, for the invasion of Ukraine was not well received by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (27). The Russian president has put the country’s nuclear forces on alert due to the war he is waging against his European neighbour.

“Authorities of leading NATO countries allow aggressive statements against our country, so I order the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff [das Forças Armadas] to put the Russian army’s deterrent forces into special combat mode,” the president said, according to state news agency Tass.

It is worth remembering that during a speech in which the conflict with Ukraine began, Putin made it very clear that any external interference in the fight between the two countries would result in “consequences never seen before”.

Vladimir has already demonstrated the might of his nuclear arsenal last week during an exercise in firing nuclear-capable missiles from planes, submarines and mobile launchers. The activity was accompanied by his Belarusian ally Aleksandr Lukachenko.

Putin is trying in every way to make the invasion of Ukraine justifiable. Now, with nuclear threats, the conflict can evolve, if confirmed in the future, to a sphere in which the damage to humanity is really never seen, since, in addition to Russia, other countries such as the United States have a vast nuclear arsenal.

During the end of the Cold War, in 1990, Russia and the United States had about 70 thousand nuclear warheads. Currently, with new technologies and means of launching, this type of weapon has become even more harmful.

