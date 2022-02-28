Putin’s nuclear alert serves to distract, says UK – News





The warning made to Russian troops to increase activities aimed at the possible use of nuclear weapons made by President Vladimir Putin, was downplayed by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Monday (28). The British official called the Russian leader’s attitude “rhetoric designed to distract from the invasion of Ukraine”.





For Ben Wallace, the Russian leader’s attitude would not be a practical measure but an empty intimidation. For the United States, the statements made by Putin only serve to escalate the war with his “dangerous rhetoric”.

“He [Vladimir Putin] made this comment. We keep it under review,” Wallace said, shortly after Russia’s president declared that he was putting his country’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.

“But you know, what we shouldn’t really forget is that this is a big attempt to distract from your problems in Ukraine, just implanting these phrases in the kind of media space,” said the British Defense Secretary.

Wallace added that Putin behaved irrationally in deciding to invade Ukraine. The UK government official declined to enter into speculation about what the Russian leader would do next, adding that the West would maintain a state of readiness.

But Wallace said that while Russia’s president has ordered deterrent forces – which wield nuclear weapons – on high alert, Britain believes the command largely served a rhetorical purpose and that Putin has no plans to use his nuclear arsenal.

