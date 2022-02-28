Recife native who fled the war changes plan, arrives at the border with Romania and emphasizes solidarity: ‘no words to describe it’, says | Pernambuco

The plan, however, had to be modified, because the person giving the ride could not cross the Slovakian border. Gabriel said that along the way he came across scenes of solidarity from the Ukrainians. “No words to describe it,” he declared.
“It is further to go to Slovakia. As the boy would not cross the border by car and he is a Ukrainian man of military age, he could be harmed, on the way back, with the curfew. So we opted for the shortest trip.” , said the Pernambuco native.
Pernambucano manages to reach the border with Romania this Sunday (27) – Photo: Reproduction/Personal collection
After the Russian attacks recorded since Thursday (24), the Pernambuco native, who works as a business development manager and lives in downtown Kiev, managed to leave the city.
After living a saga trying to leave the country, Gabriel managed to stay in a hotel in the city of Ivano-Frankivs’k, in western Ukraine. From Ivano-Frankivs’k to the border with Romania, the Recife native said he saw a lot of solidarity from the Ukrainian people.
“As there was a lot of traffic, we ended the journey on foot and walked just over 1 hour, until we reached the border. Walking, we found a family of Ukrainians who live in the region and distributed, free of charge, bread with sausage and cheese, in addition to a hot tea to warm people up. This is just a little bit of the hospitality of the Ukrainian people. Really,” he said.
As there was a lot of traffic, Pernambuco made the rest of the journey to the border on foot — Photo: Reproduction/Personal collection
The expectation, now, is to cross the border between Ukraine and Romania. According to Gabriel, at the border there are two lines: one for Ukrainians and foreigners and another line for Indians only.
“I don’t know why, but I think the government of India arranged a bus for them. The line is not very long, but it must take a while because they are letting, like, a line in and then the line for us ‘”, bill.
After crossing the border, the plan, according to the Pernambuco native, is to drive to Vienna, capital of Austria. “The trip should take about 13 hours to arrive in Vienna”, says Gabriel Melo.
