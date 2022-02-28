Representatives from Ukraine and Russia meet to negotiate; 5th day of the war is marked by fewer attacks

(ANSA) – The fifth day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine was marked by fewer military attacks and by the expectation of the first formal meeting between delegations from the two countries to try to negotiate a ceasefire. This Monday (28), representatives hold a meeting on the border with Belarus, mediated by the government of Minsk.

“The next 24 hours will be crucial for Ukraine,” the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in the day.

The president informed that he remains in constant contact with Western leaders and that he returned to talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda about the current moment of the conflict.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops are “slowing down the pace of the offensive” with troops remaining about 30 kilometers from the center of the capital Kiev.

Some specific attacks were recorded near the city and also in Kharkiv, the second largest municipality in the country, which has been under the most intense attack since early Sunday morning (27).

But the Russians are calling for recognition of “their air supremacy” in Ukraine, something not done by the Ukrainians. In a second speech, Zelensky made two strong appeals. The first was political for the European Union. The president wants his country to have “immediate accession” to the bloc, which has been moving intensely to apply tough sanctions against Moscow and to make an unprecedented supply of weapons and military equipment to a country at war.

After the speech, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that he already knows that “the Ukrainian government is preparing the official request to join the EU”.

“This means that the European Commission will have to take an official position and it means that the Council will also need to adopt a position. I believe this will be a very quick debate,” he said in a quick interview with journalists.

The second appeal was for Russian soldiers to lay down their arms. “Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders and don’t believe your propagandists. Save yourselves,” he said in a video posted on social media. Kiev says that since the start of the attack ordered by Vladimir Putin, more than 4,500 Russian soldiers have died or been wounded.

Moscow, for its part, does not give casualty figures, but on Sunday acknowledged for the first time that “there are heroes” who died or were wounded in the battle.

Information warfare also does not make it possible to actually verify how many people died in battle. Russian attacks on Ukraine began on the 24th and appeared to be rapidly taking control of the country.

However, the Ukrainian defense has been tougher than expected and the nation is still under the command of Zelensky – who has denied a US request to flee Kiev.

“I don’t need a ride, I need weapons,” he told the Washington government. Since then, Western allies have been imposing sanctions on all economic and productive sectors in Russia, as well as providing money and weapons for Ukrainian defense.

So far, as the conflict is focused only on Ukrainian territory, no other nation has been involved in the war. (ANSA).

