resident of Joinville wins prize of R$ 10 thousand; check out the winners

Fourteen residents of Joinville are among the names drawn at Trimania. The draws took place this Sunday, the 27th, and had prizes of R$10,000 and R$200,000, in addition to the 30 lucky spins of R$1,000.

The main award went to a resident of São Francisco do Sul, Juracy de Souza Santos. Among the R$10,000 prizes, only one went to a resident of Joinville, Erondina Fagundes.

In addition, another 13 residents of the cities were drawn in the spin of luck and each took home R$ 1 thousand.

The result is the North Region Trimania award. Check out the complete list of winners.

Lucky Spin Winners

Antonio Aguiar

iririú

Rogerio Fernando Nunes da Silva

new village

João Nunes

purpose

Alvina Mariana Korn

purpose

Jose Raimundo de Lima

Adhemar Garcia

Wesley Moraes dePaula

iriri

Marcos Antonio Borges Costa

Forest

Vilmar Pedro Flor

Good view

Dolores Viviane Klemann

boehmerwaldt

Eli Carlini

marmoset

Luana Pavesi

Paradise Garden

Edilon K. Long

New Brasilia

Maristela Miranda

jarivatuba

Next Trimania draw

The next award will take place on March 6, with a raffle for a Tracker 0km + R$ 80,000. The other prizes will be BRL 10,000, BRL 12,000 and BRL 15,000, in addition to the BRL 1,000 Super Spins.

