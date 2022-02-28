resident of Joinville wins prize of R$ 10 thousand; check out the winners

Fourteen residents of Joinville are among the names drawn at Trimania. The draws took place this Sunday, the 27th, and had prizes of R$10,000 and R$200,000, in addition to the 30 lucky spins of R$1,000.
The main award went to a resident of São Francisco do Sul, Juracy de Souza Santos. Among the R$10,000 prizes, only one went to a resident of Joinville, Erondina Fagundes.
In addition, another 13 residents of the cities were drawn in the spin of luck and each took home R$ 1 thousand.
The result is the North Region Trimania award. Check out the complete list of winners.
Lucky Spin Winners
Antonio Aguiar
iririú
Rogerio Fernando Nunes da Silva
new village
João Nunes
purpose
Alvina Mariana Korn
purpose
Jose Raimundo de Lima
Adhemar Garcia
Wesley Moraes dePaula
iriri
Marcos Antonio Borges Costa
Forest
Vilmar Pedro Flor
Good view
Dolores Viviane Klemann
boehmerwaldt
Eli Carlini
marmoset
Luana Pavesi
Paradise Garden
Edilon K. Long
New Brasilia
Maristela Miranda
jarivatuba
Next Trimania draw
The next award will take place on March 6, with a raffle for a Tracker 0km + R$ 80,000. The other prizes will be BRL 10,000, BRL 12,000 and BRL 15,000, in addition to the BRL 1,000 Super Spins.