retailers are already shipping the game

If, on the one hand, Amazon has delayed deliveries of the Special Edition of Horizon Forbidden West in Brazil, on the other hand, the retailer is burning the start and shipping Gran Turismo 7 ahead of schedule for North American players. The sequel produced by Polyphony Digital will be officially released only next Friday, March 4th.

The reports were posted on Twitter and Reddit. But there’s a big catch in all of this: as the game requires an internet connection even for single player, the lucky ones who received the title early can play only a few modes.

So my Amazon pre order of GT7 came in mail today at Amazon hub locker. Time to rev up engines#GranTurismo7 #GT7 #PS5#PlayStation pic.twitter.com/QwquPNbNhc — From among Thomas🌓 (@JakX62) February 25, 2022

Getting some practice in before the rest I guess from granturismo

Even though it’s a racing game, it’s still worth a warning: if you don’t want to see spoilers for Gran Turismo 7, such as unannounced cars or circuits, for example, be careful where you click on social media. In case you don’t care, some players are already streaming their gameplay on Twitch.

With a good use of DualSense, which will play a key role in immersion and allow players to feel in their hands the sensations of racing – such as sudden braking, collisions and slight irregularities in the asphalt -, the sequel will be released for PS4 and PS5.

Gran Turismo 7 needs two discs on PS4

According to information obtained through the PlayStation Direct page, the PS4 version of Gran Turismo 7 will be released with two Blu-ray discs. Apparently, just one medium is too little to support the 50 GB of files, so they had to be split. Know more!