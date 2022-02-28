Rita Lee Deals With Worst Diagnosis At 74 And It’s Really Been Revealed

The queen of rock has resurfaced on the internet and proved to be very well at the age of 74

Rita Lee made a rare appearance on social media this past weekend. Fighting cancer, the queen of Brazilian rock appeared in a photo on her official profile on Instagram and showed her real state of health in the midst of treatment against the disease.

Rita Lee appeared to be firmer than ever and appeared thoughtfully outside her home. With white hair, the singer still joked in the caption by writing: “Strength in the wig”.

The publication immediately generated thousands of comments from the veteran’s followers and even celebrities such as Rogério Flausino, Angela Ro Ro, Mel Lisboa and Armando Babaioff left messages of support for Rita Lee.

“All the best! Health, success, luck, peace and love“, wrote singer Angela Ro Ro. “You look more beautiful than ever, go for it Rita!” wrote another fan.

RITA LEE RECEIVED THE WORST DIAGNOSIS IN MAY 2021

In May 2021, Rita Lee received one of the worst diagnoses of her life when she discovered a lung tumor left after being admitted to a hospital in São Paulo for routine exams. After 3 days of hospitalization, Rita Lee’s husband, Roberto de Carvalho confirmed the singer’s cancer.

Immediately, the Queen of Rock was released to start immunotherapy and radiotherapy treatments at her home, without the need to go to the hospital.

Despite the scare, Roberto de Carvalho spoke about the evolution of his companion’s condition. On his Instagram he assured that there are already positive results.

“Thank you all for the countless messages of support, solidarity, and let’s continue in this positive current because the positive results already exist and are substantial.“, informed the musician in a recent publication.