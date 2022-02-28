Rota’s PMs and PCC members were security for the Health Mafia

THE Mafia of Social Health Organizations joined members of the First Capital Command (PCC) and of Ostensible Rounds Tobias de Aguiar (Route) to transport money diverted from hospitals and health facilities. The police took care of the security of transporting the money to prevent the criminal organization from being robbed in Greater São Paulo while members of the faction did the same work in the interior of São Paulo.

Telephone intercepts made by Operation X-Ray show that a group of battalion PMs worked for Moizes Constantino Ferreira Neto. Administrator of the Antonio Giglio hospital, in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, Ferreira Neto was recruited to the group by the doctor Cleudson Garcia Montali, sentenced to 200 years in prison as the leader of the criminal organization that operated in four states, embezzling about R$ 500 millions.

Ferreira Neto was in charge of Sergeant Marcelo dos Santos Ferreira and three other Rota police officers. In November 2019, the police officer made, at the request of the boss, a deposit of R$ 327 thousand in the account of another investigated in the case – the money was one of the installments of payment for a farm. Another PM – Diogo Barbosa Medeiros – was caught on the audios carrying money for the organization and planning revenge against criminals who stole the car of a son of Ferreira Neto.

‘Level’

The actions of police and criminals were openly commented on by members of the organization. In November 2019, Regis Pauletti, appointed as Cleudson’s financial operator, had fun on the phone, talking at the “level” of one of the security guards hired by OSS Pacaembu to work at Hospital de Carapicuíba.

Responsible for formalizing the contract, her interlocutor reported that the candidate for the vacancy did not have formal documents. “He said that the voter registration card, he had to hand in, that the person would only return ‘to’ him, when he paid a debt”, she said in an intercepted conversation. “He lost his license over 20 years ago. He drives without a license,” she added. Good-naturedly, Pauletti stated: “Actually, he ‘is’ for safety… So ‘you’ see the level, right?”

The contractor was Genílson Amorim, who would share the “security” activity with services provided to the PCC. Amorim’s routine involved buying and selling weapons and drugs and other crimes. Over the phone, he regularly reported to fellow prisoners. In one of his calls, that same month, he discussed with other members the funeral of a “colleague” in Mato Grosso do Sul. “The brother sends the bill,” Amorim told his colleague from the faction.

On another occasion, he was caught talking to a “summary” of the final tuning, the top of the PCC, the member of the faction that controls the people, weapons and activities of the group. Amorim provides information on who is in prison and who is free in the interior of São Paulo, Maranhão and Roraima. The next day he orders a piece “from the green”. According to the police, it was marijuana. “Send a sample ‘to’ me and ‘to’ the boy over there, he’s trying to get some bullshit cars.” He was also monitored buying a 357 caliber revolver that the caller had received “as a gift”. “How much is the ‘baguio’ worth?” The salesman replies, “If it were mine, ‘five dick’ would sell this walk.”

Even stolen cargo passed through his hands. An interlocutor looks for the suspect to find out if he had “fixed the moringa boy”. According to the police, this is someone who turns off a truck’s tracker. “Leave it kind of in the way the guy called me there ‘to keep’ a ‘baguio’ of meat there today”, says the interlocutor.

Amorim accompanied doctor Cleudson in negotiations and money deliveries. In February 2020, he was spotted alongside Cleudson seeking R$120,000 in Curitiba that would have been diverted through one of the hospital service companies.

colonels

The gang also made use of PM colonels. One of them, Wilson Carlos Braz, was arrested. Braz would be part of the political nucleus of the group – he was secretary of Health of Penápolis (SP) and would have favored the organization in bids, in addition to defrauding documents to hide embezzlement. According to the investigators, Braz was “a shield of protection to cover up Cleudson’s illicit practices. He also solved political problems that might fall on Social Organizations.”

In addition to him, Operation X-Ray detected the organization’s hiring of São Paulo police officers to manage hospitals in Belém. Among them would be Colonel Eurico Alves Costa Júnior, appointed by Braz. Costa Júnior was photographed at an airport in Curitiba receiving a briefcase from Cleudson in which there would be R$ 115 thousand. The colonel said he didn’t know about the money.

O Estadão sought the defense of the accused, but was unable to locate them. The PM informed that the men of Rota are away from operational activities and are the target of investigation by the Internal Affairs Department. “Colonels Wilson Carlos Braz and Eurico Alves Costa Júnior are no longer part of the active police force of the PM since 2013 and 2018, respectively.” According to the PM, by decision of the Justice, Braz was released, leaving the military prison Romão Gomes. “The Corregedoria follows the developments of the investigations.”

To understand

Social Organizations

Launched in 2020, Operation X-Ray was opened by the Civil Police of São Paulo and the State Public Prosecutor’s Office to “dismantle a group specialized in diverting money intended for health through the execution of management contracts between municipalities and Social Organizations”.

Conviction

In August of last year, eight defendants were convicted of embezzling around R$ 500 million from health care in cities in the interior of São Paulo. The decision was made by the 1st Court of the District of Penápolis. In December, the Justice of São Paulo convicted 11 more for passive corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

Sao Paulo

According to investigations, those involved in the scheme would have acted in Barueri, Penápolis, Birigui, Guapiara, Lençóis Paulista, Ribeirão Pires, Araçatuba, Mandaqui, Guarulhos, Agudos, Santos, Carapicuíba, Sorocaba and Vargem Grande Paulista.

Other states

The diversion scheme would also have occurred in Patos, in Paraíba; in Araucária, Paraná; and in Capanema and Belém, both in Pará.