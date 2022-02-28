Russia and Ukraine start talks in Belarus

According to negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, the Russians want to reach an agreement “as soon as possible”, while the Ukrainians call for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

Government representatives of Ukraine arrived at Belarus the morning of this Monday, the 28th, to participate in the ceasefire negotiations with the government of Russia. Among the demands, in addition to an immediate ceasefire, is the withdrawal of Russian troops. “The key issue is a ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory,” reads a note from the Ukrainian presidency. The Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, leads the Ukrainian delegation. The negotiations take place on the fifth day of the Russian offensive, as the invasion faces strong resistance to advance against Kiev. the russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed that the meeting would start around 12:00 (local time, 6:00 GMT). In an interview with Jovem Pan, FMU professor of international law Manuel Furriela analyzed the negotiation situation, saying that an agreement is unlikely, since Russian demands are unlikely to be accepted by Ukrainians.

“It is a difficult situation. A deal is unlikely to come out, because Russian demands are difficult for Ukraine to accept. Some possibility of an armistice, of suspension of the war, so that there is a negotiation process. But nothing more than that. Russian demands obviously involve Ukraine not joining the NATO and, at the moment, due to the Russian military advantage, the demands are more extensive in the sense of territorial claims. It is very difficult for Ukraine to be able to meet any type of item other than the suspension of the conflict at this moment”, said the professor, who also cited the unequal combat between nations and praised the stance of Zelensky, who is still in Kiev. . The Secretary of State for Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said the Holy See “is ready to facilitate the negotiations”. The Vatican’s proposal was made a few hours before the start of the first talks between the parties in Belarus. “The Holy See, which in recent years has been following the events in Ukraine constantly, discreetly and with great attention, offering its availability to facilitate dialogue with Russia, is always ready to help the parties to resume the path of dialogue” , said the Vatican’s number two in an interview with Italian newspapers.

*With information from AFP