Russia and Ukraine to meet in Belarus

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Sunday that they will meet in the city of Gomel, in Belarus, which could be the beginning of a solution to the end of the war. The meeting will take place on Monday morning (28), local time, Ukraine’s Deputy Interior Minister Evgeny Yenin said in a statement reproduced by CNN.

The head of the Russian delegation for this negotiation, Vladimir Medinsky, reported that the country’s representatives are on their way to Gomel, as is a Ukrainian mission sent by Kiev. The meeting takes place without preliminary conditions, according to information from Globo News.

“Our entire delegation is now on its way to the Gomel region,” the Russian negotiator said, according to the TASS news agency. “At the moment, the route is being worked on to choose the location in the Gomel region where maximum security will be guaranteed for the Ukrainian part,” added Medinsky.

The location of the negotiations is on the border between Ukraine and Belarus, the city where the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was located.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the presidents of Belarus and Ukraine, Alexander Lukashenko and Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke by phone and that Lukashenko spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin afterwards.

Zelensky had previously signaled that he would not engage in dialogue in Belarus, as it is “non-neutral ground”. Also according to Globo News, Lukashenko assumed responsibility for keeping planes, helicopters and missiles that are in his territory on the ground, during the moments of departure, negotiation and return of the Ukrainian delegation.

It was also Lukashenko who called Putin and asked him not to withdraw the Russian delegation, because he had received signs of willingness on the Ukrainian side to travel to the Gomel region for negotiations, the Russian spokesman said.