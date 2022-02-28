Russia announces that the Stock Exchange will not open on Monday; The country’s central bank raises interest rates from 9.5% to 20% to contain the ruble’s 30% fall

The Central Bank of Russia decided this Monday (28) to raise its basic interest rate from 9.5% to 20%. The institution says that external conditions for the Russian economy have “changed drastically” as the country launches a war against Ukraine and is targeted by international sanctions.

According to a statement from the BC, the increase in interest rates will ensure a rise in deposit rates “to levels necessary to offset the greater depreciation of the ruble and the risks of inflation”.

The BC says it aims to support financial and price stability and protect citizens’ economies from depreciating.

It also states that other decisions on interest rates will be taken taking into account the risks with external and domestic conditions and the reaction of the financial markets, as well as inflation and its expectations.

In another statement on Monday, the Central Bank of Russia says that from this date onwards local operators are “prohibited from selling assets on instructions from non-residents”.

The ruble even hit a new record low against the dollar due to the series of new sanctions and penalties imposed over the weekend. It peaked as high as 119.50 to the dollar, down 30% from Friday’s close of 84 to the dollar, then stabilized and traded down about 20% to 105.27.

Moscow Stock Exchange closed

The BC also informs that the Moscow stock exchange will not operate this Monday and that it will announce further if there will be business on Tuesday.

“Due to the current situation, the Bank of Russia has decided not to open the session on the stock market, the derivatives market or the derivatives market on the Moscow Exchange today,” the bank’s statement read.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires and Estadão Content

