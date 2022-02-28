Russia invades Ukraine, the world reacts and Bolsonaro is on another planet

As Bahia sank into pain, mud and deaths, President Jair Bolsonaro spent R$900,000 to ride a jet ski in the beautiful blue sea of ​​Santa Catarina. As the world sinks into threats and uncertainties with the war in Ukraine, Bolsonaro makes motorcycles around. What is a president for? To enjoy life and campaign?

In the definition of former Chancellor Celso Amorim, the Brazilian position is “schizophrenic”. Bolsonaro washes his hands, as if he has nothing to do with it, deputy Hamilton Mourão radicalizes, defending the “use of force” against Russia, and Itamaraty makes contortions in search of rationality.

This “schizophrenia” stems from Bolsonaro’s inability to preside over the country and from the certainty that Vladimir Putin would not invade Ukraine. Therefore, Bolsonaro kept going to Moscow when the world already took the war for granted and the Itamaraty did not advise Brazilians living in Ukraine to leave the country, like several others.

The war caught Brazil in short pants. On the day of the invasion, Bolsonaro gave two interviews, but spoke about football and did not say a word about Russia and Ukraine. At night, he disallowed Mourão. In the meantime, he said in a post that he was “fully committed” to protecting the 500 Brazilians in Ukraine.

The Itamaraty corrected it: it wasn’t quite like that. And, in the live with Bolsonaro, Chancellor Carlos França said that: (1) “we are already drawing up a plan”. As well? working out? They must have had one a long time ago and already started taking people out; (2) they expected “ideal security conditions”. During the war? Wasn’t it better before?; (3) lastly, he asked for “patience.” Isn’t it too much to ask of those under bombardment?

The US warned against Bolsonaro going to Moscow, complained about “solidarity” with Russia and asked for a vote at the UN. In an unprecedented interview, ambassadors or chargés d’affaires from the G7 (most industrialized countries), the European Union and Ukraine demanded a firm position from Brazil.

Despite fears and Bolsonaro, diplomats, the military and international pressure won, and Brazil voted against Russia in the UN Security Council. Then he recorded that he had tried to soften the text, but only for English to see. Or rather, for Russian to see. During all the time and all the tension, the big absentee was… Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election to a presidency he never held.

Dida Sampaio

