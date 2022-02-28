Russia recognizes dead, wounded and prisoners in Ukraine offensive – News

The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Sunday (27), for the first time, the existence of dead, wounded and prisoners during the “special military operation” ordered by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and started last Thursday (24).

“Unfortunately, we have dead and wounded comrades,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a news conference, without specifying the number of casualties. However, Konashenkov assured that Russian losses “are considerably less than the number of nationalists annihilated or the losses in the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

That figure contrasts with figures offered by the Ukrainian side, which claims to have killed between 2,800 and 3,000 Russian soldiers, while estimating its own casualties at 198.





Konashenkov also acknowledged the existence of Russian prisoners of war held by Ukrainian forces, and called the Ukrainians Nazis. “We know how the Ukrainian Nazis treat the few Russian soldiers who are taken prisoner. And we see that the ill-treatment and torture are the same as those used by Nazi Germans and their collaborators during World War II,” he said.

A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry contrasted this attitude with the alleged dignified treatment given by the Russian military to surrendering Ukrainian soldiers. “We understand that they took an oath to the people of Ukraine. All those who laid down their weapons and did not resist will be returned to their families,” he said.

On Sunday, Konashenkov also said that about 500 Ukrainian soldiers belonging to an anti-aircraft regiment in the city of Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, had laid down their weapons, a claim that was denied by Ukrainian authorities.





Fourth day of the invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning. From there, Russian troops entered the country from the north, east and south, but faced strong resistance from Ukrainian troops. Ukrainian officials say some Russian troops are demoralized and exhausted, and that dozens have surrendered.

On Sunday, the fourth day of the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky agreed to dialogue with Moscow, but on Ukraine’s border with Belarus.

On the same day, Putin announced that he would put the Russian army’s “deterrent force” on alert, which could include a nuclear component, which caused a strong international reaction.



