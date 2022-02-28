Russia slows invasion, attacks are repelled, says Ukraine

Russia has slowed the pace of its invasion of Ukraine and the last attacks of the Russian offensive have been repelled, according to a bulletin released on Monday morning (28) by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the statement, “the enemy is demoralized and suffers many losses.”

“Russian invaders have slowed down the offensive, but are still trying to build on the success in certain areas in the offensive operation against Ukraine,” reads a text posted on the Ukrainian General Staff’s Facebook page.

The pause in the Russian offensive comes hours before the meeting between Russia and Ukraine for negotiations on a possible ceasefire, which began at 8 am today, Brasília time.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on the Belarus-Ukraine border after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially refused to allow talks to take place in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. The country was key to the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Official information from the government of Ukraine is that during the night, Russian military aircraft continued attacks on military and civilian airfields, command and control centers, air defense system installations, important critical infrastructure facilities, settlements and military units.

Russia has denied that its offensive is targeting civilian-occupied regions and says the targets are only military infrastructure. In a statement this morning, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said that “Russian aviation has conquered air supremacy over the entire territory of Ukraine”.

Due After the early morning attacks, Ukraine accused Russia of violating rules of international humanitarian law by having rocketed into residential areas in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigov.

“At the same time, all attempts by the Russian invaders to achieve the objective of the military operation failed,” adds a note issued by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The enemy is demoralized and suffers many losses. We have seen frequent cases of desertion and disobedience. The enemy has realized that the propaganda and the reality are different,” the statement reads.