Russia-Ukraine Conflict Brings Volatility Back to Commodities By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com — The Big V is back. And he means. Commodities from oil to gas, including gold, wheat, corn and soybeans saw wild price swings on Friday, just 24 hours after reaching multi-year highs with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global commodities

Concerns about supply triggered moves in both directions. Hours after the invasion, oil returned to 2014 highs above $100 a barrel; those grew to 62%, the biggest increase since at least 2005; o hit its highest in a year, just $25 short of breaking $2,000 an ounce; it climbed to a seven-month peak at $2,700 an ounce; its 13 1/2 year high above $9.50 a bushel; it advanced to 9.5-year highs above $17.50 a bushel and pushed it to a nine-month high at nearly $7.20 a bushel.

All were motivated by fears of supply disruptions due to war and of sanctions against Russian entities and individuals. The fears were more than justified: Russia is one of the world’s biggest exporters of oil and gas, and the biggest producer of palladium. Both Russia and Ukraine are also major producers of wheat and maize.

The severity of the crisis was so real that Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a special cabinet session to discuss how the conflict could disrupt supplies of wheat and other inputs for bread flour, and force prices in the country known for consuming more bread than any other in the Middle East. Egyptians eat twice as much bread as the global average, importing more wheat than any other nation, with 85% of their purchases coming from Russia and Ukraine.

On Saturday, Western allies who opposed Moscow announced they would block “specific” Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, imposing what could be the “greatest of all financial sanctions” on the Kremlin.

But there were also signs that some of the fears related to disruptions were overblown and that a handful of US and European sanctions, including those on Russian President Vladimir Putin, had more of a symbolic effect – hollow in terms of producing effective results.

When that reality took hold, raw materials that showed shocking price gains after the Russian attack had a reversal as violent as their escalation. Oil tumbled 12% from its post-invasion high before returning to the mid-$90s. Gold and palladium, wheat and corn all saw similar strong swings.

“Investors are trying to assess how the fluctuation of sanctions will influence risk appetite,” noted Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA. “Russia will also respond with its own set of sanctions against Western nations. Tough sanctions could put the Russian economy on a terrible trajectory, but that pain would be shared with Europe, so it appears to be a last resort.”

Moya reasoned that Russia’s exclusion from the SWIFT system of international payments “would make it very difficult for Europe to pay for its (own) energy, as well as for many countries that need Russian wheat and other commodities that are vital for semiconductors.”

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas took a more detailed — and intriguing — approach:

“In the 24 hours after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing two Ukrainian breakaway territories, the European Union, the UK and the US purchased a total of 3.5 million barrels of Russian oil and refined products, worth more than US$. 350 million at current prices. In addition, the West probably bought another $250 million in Russian, plus tens of millions of dollars in , , , titanium, gold and other commodities. In total, the bill must have been more than US$ 700 million”.

“And that’s how it will be – at least for now. The US and its European allies will continue to buy Russian natural resources and Moscow will continue to ship them, despite the biggest political crisis among former Cold War enemies since the collapse of the Soviet Union. in 1991”.

Blas said fears that the Kremlin would cut off gas supplies to Europe remained just that: fears

“Any military issues remain confined to the two breakaway territories, which are far from the powerful Russian gas and oil pipelines that cross Ukraine from east to west: Druzhba, Soyuz, Progress and Brotherhood,” Blas said, noting that the company that operates the Ukraine’s gas pipelines tweeted: “Keep calm and gas in transit”.

He added that all parties to the Russia-Ukraine conflict were aware of the contradictions that were taking place.

“The West knows that commodities are a golden goose for Putin, fueling his imperial ambitions, thanks in large part to ultra-high oil and gas prices, but the allies are also aware of the economic damage done by cutting imports to zero”, he said. “For its part, the Kremlin may be tempted to use its natural resources as a weapon – which could trigger blackouts in Europe. But it also knows that commodity exports are its own economic lifeline.”

“It’s the commodity market’s version of the Cold War doctrine of mutually assured destruction, or MAD.” mutual assured destructionwhose acronym also translates to “crazy”, “insane”).

Blas also points out that, with other adversaries — say, Iran or Venezuela — the White House has been quicker to use oil as a geopolitical tool.

“Consequently, Tehran and Caracas cannot legally sell oil on world markets, not just the US. However, Russia remains free to ship its oil to the US; and the UK also continues to buy Russian diesel.”

Blas concludes by saying that, “at this time, neither Moscow, nor the US, nor their allies have an economic, political or military interest in turning oil, gas and other natural resources into weapons.”

So expect more V next week as markets try to separate the wheat from the chaff so to speak.

Oil: Activities & Market Prices

Oil may have met its long-awaited target of hitting $100 a barrel, but it appears to have a harder time making an immediate return to the mark amid mixed readings on the Ukraine war and its associated risks, including increasingly sanctions. against Russian entities and individuals.

Oil, quoted in London and the world’s benchmark, closed down $1.15, or 1.2%, at $97.93 a barrel. On Thursday, Brent hit $105.79, the first time it hit $100 since 2014.

The West Texas Intermediate, or , quoted in New York and a benchmark for US prices, closed down $1.22, or 1.3%, at $91.59. WTI had hit a seven-year high of $100.54 in the previous trading session.

Despite the drop on the day, oil prices still posted weekly gains, with 4.3% for Brent and 0.6% for WTI. Prior to last week, oil prices had recorded unbroken gains for eight consecutive weeks.

Oil prices eased on Friday after energy investors considered that “the war in Ukraine is unlikely to lead to any disruption to Russian oil in Europe,” Moya said. He also cited the potential for negotiations between Moscow and Ukrainian officials.

While this may have been true throughout trading, the possibility of further escalation in the conflict continued as Russian forces advanced towards the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

“The takeover of Kiev would be accompanied by a strong reaction from Western leaders, which would suggest that all sanctions remain on the table, including those relating to Russia’s oil and gas,” added Moya.

US and EU officials also indicated on Friday that Moscow’s exclusion from the international SWIFT payment system remains an option, confirmed Saturday night.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday called for complete isolation from Russia, including an embargo on Russian oil purchases.

Oil: Technical perspectives

A sustained move below $88.80 could extend the WTI correction to a support cluster and to levels of $87.20 and $86.10, said Sunil Kumar Dixit, chief technical strategist at skcharting.com. .

“WTI’s own weekly stochastic 75/86 reading makes a negative crossover, and the next leg down could be to $80.70,” he said.

On the other hand, buying backed by volumes above $91 could help WTI retest $94 and make a second attempt at $100, Dixit said.

Gold: Activities & Market Prices

Gold’s flirtation with the $1,900 spikes may not be over. But for the week itself, the market appears to have hit a crescendo, with risk appetite outpacing safe-haven trading on Friday, forcing US equities and bond yields higher, as well as gold falling. for the first time in three days, on its first weekly pullback in four weeks.

Traders also appear to have grown a little weary of chasing bullish prices for the precious metal with every headline about Russia and Ukraine, explaining some of the deflation in geopolitical pressure that has catapulted gold to its 13-month high in the past two trading sessions.

“Gold prices are again below the $1,900 level as risk appetite continues to show signs of a return despite huge uncertainty with the war in Ukraine,” said Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

“This week has been a roller coaster ride for gold prices and while they look set to end the week slightly lower, the need for safe havens still remains.”

The most active gold futures contract on the New York Comex, to , closed down $38.70, or 0.6%, at $1,887.60 an ounce. On Thursday, the benchmark for gold futures contracts soared to a high of $1,976.20 in January 2021.

In addition to the day’s decline, one-month gold on the Comex also declined 0.6% on the week, its first weekly pullback since Jan. 21, when it closed at $1,784.90.

Gold’s reversal on Friday came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury bill hit its highest in six weeks, just above 2%. On Wall Street, the Dow, o and e also all closed positive, with increases between 1% and 2%.

The pullback also followed a historic intraday dip of nearly $100 on Thursday in a market that looked like it had everything to be done. bullish: US inflation at the highest level in 40 years; the unlikely end of the confrontation between Russia and the West anytime soon; and continued weakness in equities, which could divert more resources to safe havens like gold.

“The very fact that, in the midst of one of the worst geopolitical military crises, gold is witnessing an all-time low of $98, raises questions about the true direction of gold,” said Sunil Kumar Dixit, commodities strategist at skcharting.com. with.

In fact, few consider that there is permanent damage to gold’s bullish momentum from this week’s bearish move.

Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that the rally in gold could reach a new record high of $2,350, helped by demand for ETFs in the wake of the situation in Ukraine.

Our reading in investing.com shows that gold could go even higher to $2,500.

But at that time, we can also see intraday reversals of between $100 and $150, from the highs and lows.

Gold: Technical perspectives

Gold’s least resistance path is seen between $1,916 and $1,921, said SK Charting’s Dixit.

“If gold is to rally, it will need a daily and weekly close above $1,916-$1,921 to resume its momentum. bullish and a retest at the $1,975 to $2,000 levels.”

Disclaimer: Barani Krishnan has no position in the commodities and securities he writes about.