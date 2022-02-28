Russia warns EU arms delivery will have ‘dangerous consequences’ – News

The supply of weapons and military equipment by the EU (European Union) to Ukraine due to the invasion of the country by Russian forces will further destabilize the situation and have “dangerous consequences”, warned on Monday (28) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“The sending of weapons, military equipment to the territory of Ukraine, from our point of view, can and will be an extraordinarily dangerous and destabilizing factor, which in no case will contribute to the stability of Ukraine and the restoration of order,” he said. Peskov at a press conference.





He highlighted that, in the long term, this step by the EU could have “much more serious consequences”.

“This once again confirms that the measures that Russia is taking were correct,” he declared.

“The European Union is an association that adopts an unfriendly position towards us and takes hostile measures. Calling things by their names, of an enemy character towards us”, he added.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky today praised the EU’s decision, for the first time in its history, to organize and finance, with 500 million euros, the supply of weapons in a war involving a country from outside the bloc.









