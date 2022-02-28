Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet for the first time since the beginning of the invasion | World

Entourages from Ukraine and Russia meet this Monday (28) to negotiate the possibility of an interruption of Russian aggression.

It is the first time that representatives of the two countries have met since the beginning of the invasion, on February 24th.

The delegations have already met, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine delegation arrives in Belarus for negotiations; expert explains points

The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the country’s border with Belarus to negotiate with Russian representatives, the Ukrainian presidency’s office said.

For Ukrainians, the main objectives of the negotiation are an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops that invaded their country.

The Russian government said it expects talks to start immediately, but declined to say what the objectives are.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia regrets that talks did not start a day earlier.

2 of 2 Members of the Ukrainian delegation arrive in the Gomel region of Belarus to negotiate with the Russians, February 28, 2022 — Photo: Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout Members of the Ukrainian delegation arrive in the Gomel region of Belarus to negotiate with the Russians, on February 28, 2022 — Photo: Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout

The Russian group includes representatives from the defense and foreign affairs ministries, as well as members of the cabinet of Vladimir Putin, the president.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that he does not believe the meeting between the delegations can be fruitful: “I don’t really believe in the outcome of this meeting,” he said.

“Let them try so that later on, no citizen of Ukraine can have any doubt that I, as president, tried to stop the war,” he said.

Initially, Zelensky refused to send an entourage to meet the Russians, believing that the chosen location, the city of Gomel, in Belarus, would not be neutral territory (the Russian troops that invaded Ukraine from the north of the country came from Belarus).

President of Ukraine issues press release

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko contacted Zelensky. After a conversation between the two, the Ukrainians decided to send an entourage.

Russian negotiator: interesting agreement for both parties

Russia is interested in reaching an agreement that is interesting for both parties in the talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday (28).

Officials of the governments of the two countries are expected to meet in the region of the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

Medinsky said talks should start at 12:00 local time (6:00 GMT).