Russian Army Destroys Antonov Mriya An-225, World’s Largest Airplane

O Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed this Sunday (27) that the Russian army destroyed the Antonov Mriya An-225, the world’s largest aircraft. The aircraft was hit by the second air strike about the airport hostomelnear the capital Kiev, according to Dmytro Kuleba.

Just a model of the plane, dubbed the ‘Mriya‘ (‘dream’ in Portuguese), existed. Its destruction represents an enormous loss to world aviation and for the symbolism of its enthusiasts. The company that built the aircraft claimed that the An-225 remained intact after the first onslaught.

Developed by Ukraine in the 1980s, the An-225 was built for support the space program of the Soviet Union. The plane carried the space shuttle ‘Buran’ (‘snowstorm’ in Portuguese), first of its line produced by the Soviet program.

As far as he was in Eastern Europe, the An-225 was in the Brazil on two occasions, in 2010 and 2016. In one of his visits to the country, enthusiasts who were close to the Viracopos airportin Campinas, recorded the moment. Watch: