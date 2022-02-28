Russian army recognizes ‘dead and wounded’ in Ukraine for the first time

posted on 02/27/2022 15:43



(credit: EPA/RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

The Russian army admitted for the first time on Sunday that it had recorded human losses during its invasion of Ukraine, although without specifying figures.

“Russian soldiers are showing courage in carrying out their combat missions (…). Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. But our losses are much smaller” than in the Ukrainian camp, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Konashenkov noted that the Russian military will allow Ukrainian prisoners of war “who surrender” to return to their families.

The fighting in Ukraine has caused dozens of civilian deaths, as well as the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

Ukraine has indicated that it has agreed to send a delegation to a meeting with Russian representatives on its border with Belarus, a country that has allowed Russian troops to pass through for the offensive.