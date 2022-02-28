Russian army says Ukrainian civilians can leave Kiev ‘freely’

MOSCOW – The Russian army said on Monday, 28, that civilians can leave “freely” from Kiev and accused the Ukrainian government of using them as human shields on the fifth day of the Russian invasion of the country. “All civilians in the city can leave the Ukrainian capital freely on the Kiev-Vasilkiv road,” southwest of Kiev, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

The spokesman accused Kiev authorities of using civilians as “human shields” against Russian troops.

According to him, the city is in the hands of “looters, thieves and nationalists”, who were armed by the authorities.

Ukrainian authorities have said in recent days that they fought several advanced units in the capital and drove them out.

Konashenkov also claimed “air supremacy” across Ukraine, following the destruction of the Ukrainian Buk M-1, S-300 and five fighter aircraft systems.

Confirming Moscow’s takeover of the southern Ukrainian city of Berdyansk – already announced by Ukrainian authorities – Konashenkov said Russia also “fully controls the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant” in the southeast.

At the same time, Russian negotiator and Kremlin adviser Vladimir Medinski declared that Moscow wants to reach an “agreement” with Kiev in negotiations scheduled for this Monday.

“Every hour the conflict prolongs, Ukrainian citizens and soldiers die. We set out to reach an agreement, but it has to be in the interests of both sides,” Medinski told Russian television ahead of talks scheduled to take place in Belarus. near the Ukrainian border. /AFP