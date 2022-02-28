Russian billionaires call for an end to the war in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine, with Fridman calling the war a tragedy for the people of both countries.

Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, said in a letter to his officials that the conflict is creating a wedge between the two East Slavic peoples of Russia and Ukraine, who have been brothers for centuries.

“I was born in western Ukraine and lived there until I was 17. My parents are Ukrainian citizens and live in Lviv, my favorite city,” Fridman wrote in the letter, excerpts of which were seen by Reuters.

“But I’ve also spent a large part of my life as a citizen of Russia building and developing businesses. I am deeply connected to the Ukrainian and Russian people and see the current conflict as a tragedy for both.”

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska used Telegram to urge peace talks to begin “as soon as possible”.

“Peace is very important,” said Deripaska, who is the founder of Russian aluminum giant Rusal, in which he still holds a stake through shares in parent company En+ Group. On February 21, Deripaska said there would be no war.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Deripaska and other influential Russians over their ties to Putin after alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, which Moscow denies.

Russia’s so-called oligarchs, who once wielded significant influence over President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, are facing economic chaos after the West imposed severe sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin, after consulting his security council, said he had ordered the special military operation to protect people, including Russian citizens, from “genocide” – an accusation the West calls baseless propaganda.

The Ukrainian president’s office said that negotiations between Kiev and Moscow will take place on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

“This crisis will cost lives and harm two nations that have been sisters for hundreds of years,” Fridman said. “While a solution seems frighteningly far off, I can only join those who fervently want the bloodshed to end. I’m sure my partners share my opinion.”

One of Fridman’s longtime associates, Pyotr Aven, attended a Kremlin meeting with Putin and 36 other top Russian businessmen last week, the Kremlin said.

Another Russian billionaire told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the war would be a catastrophe. “It will be catastrophic in every way: for the economy, for relations with the rest of the world, for the political situation,” he said.