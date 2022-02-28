Russian invasion reaches 4th day: bombings in Kiev and Ukrainian resistance – International

Russian missile hits oil terminal in Kiev, capital of Ukraine (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine completes four days this Sunday (27/2). The last 24 hours were marked by the Ukrainian resistance and a new series of bombings in Kiev.

A Russian missile hit an oil terminal in Vasylkiv, in the capital, on Saturday night (26/2). The explosion caused a clearing in the city’s sky, but according to the Ukrainian government the attack did not affect the containers and there was no leakage of radiation.

“We estimate that more than 50% of the force that Putin has concentrated against Ukraine (…) is mobilized” inside the country, he revealed.

Swift Platform

Western powers have decided to exclude several Russian banks from the Swift interbank messaging service, essential for international transactions, as part of an arsenal of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, the German government announced on Saturday.

The sanctioned banks will be “cut off from international financial flows, which will substantially reduce their global operations,” the German government said.

Social networks

YouTube said it blocked the possibility of some Russian channels, such as the official broadcaster RT, from monetizing their content on the platform, due to “exceptional circumstances” in Ukraine, invaded by Russia.

military support

The United States has announced an additional US$350 million in military assistance to Ukraine. “This package will include more lethal defensive assistance to help address the armored, aerial and other threats Ukraine currently faces,” Blinken said in a statement.

UN Security Council

The UN Security Council will meet this Sunday to pass a resolution calling for an extraordinary session of the General Assembly on the invasion.

The aim of this session of the General Assembly “is for the 193 members of the UN to take a stand” on the war that erupted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and on “the violation of the Charter of the United Nations”, a diplomat told AFP, who asked not to be identified.

trade

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the country’s state-run RT channel that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a troop shutdown while he sought a deal.

manifestations

More than 3,000 people have been arrested in Russia since the start of the offensive in Ukraine, including 467 this Saturday, for demonstrating against the war, human rights NGO OVD-Info reported.

The demonstrations multiplied across the country, despite being banned. Russian officials threatened last Thursday to quell any “unauthorised” protests related to “the tense foreign policy situation”.