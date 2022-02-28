Russian invasion reaches 4th day: bombings in Kiev and Ukrainian resistance – International

Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine completes four days this Sunday (27/2). The last 24 hours were marked by the Ukrainian resistance and a new series of bombings in Kiev.
“We estimate that more than 50% of the force that Putin has concentrated against Ukraine (…) is mobilized” inside the country, he revealed.
Swift Platform
The sanctioned banks will be “cut off from international financial flows, which will substantially reduce their global operations,” the German government said.
Social networks
military support
The United States has announced an additional US$350 million in military assistance to Ukraine. “This package will include more lethal defensive assistance to help address the armored, aerial and other threats Ukraine currently faces,” Blinken said in a statement.
UN Security Council
The aim of this session of the General Assembly “is for the 193 members of the UN to take a stand” on the war that erupted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and on “the violation of the Charter of the United Nations”, a diplomat told AFP, who asked not to be identified.
trade
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the country’s state-run RT channel that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a troop shutdown while he sought a deal.
manifestations
The demonstrations multiplied across the country, despite being banned. Russian officials threatened last Thursday to quell any “unauthorised” protests related to “the tense foreign policy situation”.