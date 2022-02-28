Russian nuclear threat is what NATO feared

Frank Gardner

BBC Security Specialist

2 hours ago

Credit, Vitaliy Gnidyi/REUTERS photo caption, Missile-hit building in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered the army to place the country’s strategic nuclear force on “special alert” – the highest level.

In a meeting with military defense chiefs at the Kremlin, he ordered the Russian Defense Minister and the Armed Forces Chief of Staff to put nuclear deterrent forces into a “special combat regime”.

The decision, according to Putin, was taken because the highest levels of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) would have allowed “aggressive statements” against Russia. For the president, Western nations took “hostile actions” against his country and imposed “illegitimate sanctions” after the invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement is a sign both of President Putin’s anger at the sanctions announced in recent hours and of his long-standing paranoia that his country is under threat from NATO.

The move certainly caught the attention of the West. This kind of escalation is exactly what NATO military strategists feared, which is why the alliance has repeatedly stated that it will not send troops to help Ukraine fight the Russian invaders.

The offensive, however, is not going entirely according to Moscow’s plans. On the fourth day, no major Ukrainian cities are in the hands of the Russians, who appear to be suffering heavy casualties.

This will cause some frustration and impatience in the Kremlin. And it’s hard to see the peace talks scheduled to take place on the Belarus border reaching a deal that works for both sides.

Putin wants Ukraine fully back in his sphere of influence, while the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky wants it to remain independent. That doesn’t leave much room for compromise.

Coupled with today’s nuclear alert, we will likely see an intensification of the Russian offensive in the coming days, with even less consideration for civilian casualties than has been shown so far.