Russian nuclear threat is what NATO feared

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Russian nuclear threat is what NATO feared 0 Views

  • Frank Gardner
  • BBC Security Specialist

Missile-hit building in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Credit, Vitaliy Gnidyi/REUTERS

photo caption,

Missile-hit building in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered the army to place the country’s strategic nuclear force on “special alert” – the highest level.

In a meeting with military defense chiefs at the Kremlin, he ordered the Russian Defense Minister and the Armed Forces Chief of Staff to put nuclear deterrent forces into a “special combat regime”.

The decision, according to Putin, was taken because the highest levels of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) would have allowed “aggressive statements” against Russia. For the president, Western nations took “hostile actions” against his country and imposed “illegitimate sanctions” after the invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement is a sign both of President Putin’s anger at the sanctions announced in recent hours and of his long-standing paranoia that his country is under threat from NATO.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pressure mounts for Switzerland to adopt sanctions against Russia – 02/27/2022 – Market

Pressure is mounting on Switzerland, a major financial center coveted by Russian oligarchs, to join …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved