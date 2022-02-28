Russian ruble has a record devaluation on Asian stocks | Economy

The Russian ruble fell to a record low against the dollar on Monday after Western nations announced a set of tough sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including restrictions on the country’s currency reserves. parents.

The ruble fell as low as 119.50 to the dollar in Asian trades, a record low for the currency and a sharp 30% drop from Friday’s close. It later recovered to around 110 per dollar, according to Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday in response to Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine – the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) announced a series of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets as it struggles to manage the fallout of sanctions that will block some banks from the Swift international payments system.

Russia’s central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch an unlimited buyback auction and ease restrictions on banks’ open foreign currency positions.

The currency found some support last week with the first monetary interventions by the Russian Central Bank since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Rabobank analysts said the monetary reserve sanctions removed what little support the ruble had. “Even gold is not liquid if no one can use the exchange in exchange for it. There will be a complete collapse of the ruble today…” they wrote.