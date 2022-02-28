Russian war in Ukraine puts relationship between Putin and Xi Jinping to the test

They visited a hockey rink in Beijing and panda shelter Moscow Zoo. They shared caviar blinis and, conversely, a Chinese version of the dish, jianbing. They cut birthday cakes and raised vodka toasts to each other, arguing that neither of them would dare jump ship.

For more than a decade, Xi Jinpingfrom China, and Vladimir Putingives Russiaforged a respectful—even warm—relationship between the two powers that share common grievances against the military and economic might of the U.S.

THE invasion of ukraine could overturn it all — or forge, in diplomatic isolation, an alliance that will redefine world order in the 21st century.

Three days after the start of the conflict, it seemed clear on Sunday the 27th that Putin’s expectation of quickly subduing the Ukraine sank. Ukrainian resistance has slowed or stalled the advance of Russian troops, while Western countries have quickly intensified economic pressure on Russia, which appears almost completely isolated.

Putin’s attack on Ukraine forces Xi into what Kevin Ruddthe former Australian prime minister who was a diplomat in Beijing, called it an “impossible balancing act” between his personal comradeship with the Russian leader and a possible backlash against China if the country is seen as supporting a doomed invasion. by most countries.

On Friday the 25th, Xi spoke on the phone with the man he called his “best friend” in 2019 but went far from endorsing the attack on Ukraine. He stated that all countries should “abandon a mindset of Cold War” and expressed support when Putin stated he would seek a negotiated solution to the war, according to the summary of the call released by the Chinese government.

There is no sign, however, that Xi would have done anything to prevent the invasion had he known it would take place. His most senior advisers repudiated US calls for China to use its influence over Putin to discourage an attack; instead, China shared US intelligence data with the Russians and accused the US of trying to sow discord, US officials said.

China and West

China has deep relationships with Europe and the US, which cannot afford to cut despite growing tensions in those ties. The invasion of Ukraine has shaken Chinese stock markets and threatens to complicate the global economy during a politically important year for Beijing that is expected to culminate in an extension of Xi’s rule.

The international furor over Ukraine and the diplomatic isolation Putin is likely to be subjected to could also serve as a warning of what Xi can expect if he uses force to subdue. Taiwanthe autonomous democracy that China claims as its territory.

Putin, for his part, appears to be counting on China’s support for Ukraine — explicit or not — in the face of punitive measures that the US and other countries have already begun to impose.

China has already lifted some restrictions on Russian wheat imports, but has not yet indicated whether it will adopt US and European sanctions to restrict Russian access to capital. “It’s really going to be a bitter test,” said John Culver, a former CIA agent specializing in China. “This will demonstrate whether China would really support the Russians by providing economic support in violation of sanctions — and even if it would even face sanctions against itself.”

Just three weeks ago, on the eve of Beijing Winter OlympicsPutin and Xi met for the 38th time since Xi ascended to the presidency, declaring that friendship between their countries “has no limits”.

Outside the top echelons of leaders, it is unknown whether Putin revealed his plans for Ukraine at that time. A spokeswoman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, suggested no.

China’s dilemma on the matter was evident in statements by officials like Hua, who refused to call the invasion an invasion and sought to place the blame on the US. China may consider Taiwan a province to conquer, but it has explicitly recognized Ukraine as a sovereign nation, with which it maintains strong economic ties.

However that war ends, it has already underlined how important — and complex — the relationship between Xi and Putin has become. This relationship was forged not only by striking biographical parallels, but also by differences capable of putting his promise of “boundless” bonds to the test.

Leaders biography

Putin and Xi were born just eight months apart — on October 7, 1952 and June 15, 1953, respectively — both children of communist powers that emerged from the catastrophic upheavals of war and revolution. Both idolized their parents, veterans of these conflicts, and were instilled with the Marxist-Leninist view of international affairs.

Both ended up in the civil service, Putin as the intelligence agent of the KGB and Xi as a regional party official, following the rehabilitation of his father, who had been imprisoned during the Mao era on charges of spying for the Soviets.

Sergei Alexsashenko, who was vice president of the Russian central bank during Putin’s rise in the 1990s, highlighted what he calls a crucial difference between the biographies of the leaders. Putin, he noted, worked in the intelligence service at a time when Soviet Union entered its inexorable decline in the 1970s and 1980s, while Xi became a government official as China began to transform from a poor country to a global power.

“For Xi, the history of China during his adult life is a success story,” said Alexsashenko. “He wants to go ahead with this reconstruction for the future. For Putin, all the good is in the past.”

The experience that most connects leaders is the global political unrest of 1989, which began with the protests in Tiananmen Squarein Beijing, crushed by China, and ended with the revolutions that overthrew the Soviet model in satellite countries of the USSR.

Xi, then a provincial government official in Fujan, warned in a party newspaper that unfettered democracy results in “no boundaries or sense of responsibility”.

Putin was at the time serving as a lieutenant colonel at the KGB outpost in Dresden and watched helplessly as protesters attacked the local office of the Stasi, the Russian secret police. Oriental Germany. He was forced to return to the USSR, which collapsed two years later, creating the new borders he now seeks to essentially erase.

Both leaders spoke frequently about the lessons of that era, reinforcing what they see as the need for stronger state control over popular sentiment.

In a 2013 speech, Xi defamed the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, for allowing the USSR to collapse during his tenure, an event Putin called “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century”. “In the end,” Xi said, “no one was a real man.”

Putin and China

Putin’s rapprochement with China began with Xi’s predecessors. Putin reached an agreement over a border dispute that led to a brief war between the USSR and China in 1969, and eased restrictions on visa issuance to Chinese that allowed trade to expand across its borders.

When Xi ascended to power a decade ago, the ties between the countries intensified, leading to a deepening of relations that left behind decades of discord and suspicion. Trade between the countries reached records, reaching a volume of US$ 146 billion last year. The armies of both nations train together and conduct joint air and naval patrols along the Chinese coast.

“Even if the bilateral relationship is not an alliance, in its proximity and effectiveness this relationship even exceeds that of an alliance,” Xi told his counterpart during a virtual conversation in December, according to Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser. . / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO