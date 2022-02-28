Russians have about $120 billion to freeze in Western banks | Economy

Russian citizens had at least $122.3 billion on deposit with Western banks as of September 2021, according to data reported by these institutions to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The figure gives an idea of ​​the money that is now frozen in Western banks, with the sanctions imposed by the US and Europe against Russian assets because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Russians curiously have a preference for French banks, with $24.9 billion deposited with institutions in these countries. Then comes the volume of US$ 23.2 billion deposited in Swiss banks.

Russian money in US banks amounted to $20.2 billion and in UK banks to $14.5 billion.

In countries such as Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Chile, Russians did not have deposits in local banks.

The figures reported to the BIS, however, seem quite modest, including due to frequent capital flight in Russia. Apparently, there is a lot of practice of hiding the origin of money through opaque entities.

Some analysts estimate that Switzerland alone receives between $5 billion and $10 billion of additional Russian money annually.

The Swiss government said last week that Swiss banks would no longer accept any money from people and companies on sanctions lists. The question to be decided today by the Swiss government is whether to freeze the money already deposited by the Russians.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on French-language television that “it is very likely” that the government will decide to tighten sanctions against Russia at a meeting on Monday. But he declined to confirm whether the country will fully follow the United States and Europe in financial sanctions against the Russian elite that supports Vladimir Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.