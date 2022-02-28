Safe investments in wartime

The Russia × Ukraine conflict brought many indecisions and questions into the lives of Brazilians, especially in relation to the financial impacts that war can have on our pockets.

Despite all the tension happening tens of thousands of kilometers from Brazil, unfortunately the consequences of the war will interfere with finances and investments. It is very likely that we will have an increase in inflation, an increase in the dollar and a lot of volatility in the stock market.

If all this scares you, it’s important to know that there are quieter ways to apply your money and protect your heritage in times like what we’re living. I’ve set aside some safer wartime investments.

Selic Treasure

The Treasury Selic is the most conservative investment in Brazil, in addition to being one of the safest. It is part of the group of investments issued by the federal government called Treasury Direct.

In this investment you can withdraw your money at any time with very low chance of loss. It works great for short-term goals and especially to keep your money safe for emergencies. That is, if you need money to pay for an unforeseen event, the Selic Treasury can save you.

Dollar investments

In times of tension, it is natural for foreign investors to withdraw the money invested in developing countries like Brazil and seek safer options. This causes the dollar price to rise and has several consequences for our economy, such as high inflation.

One of the ways to protect the value of our assets is to seek investments in dollars. Today it is possible to invest in the North American stock market very easily. There are brokers specialized in helping Brazilian investors to seek these foreign markets.

Another option is to invest in assets on the Brazilian stock exchange that are directly influenced by the dollar. The best known of these investments is the IVVB11 ETF. In this application, your money yields according to the S&P 500 index, which measures the appreciation of the 500 most traded stocks on the US stock exchanges, in addition to following the dollar price.

It is important to know that these investments have more risks because they are variable income and in times of economic instability it is possible that you may have losses with them in the short term.

reserve of value

Finally, we have the option to form a store of value. In this investment class, we seek to invest directly in assets that appreciate in times of crisis and serve as bargaining chips.

Dollar, Euro, Bitcoin, gold and silver are examples of assets that can serve as a haven for your wealth in times of war. By using them it is possible to shield your money in Real from devaluation and can even serve as a salvation in case of an escape plan to other countries.

It is much easier to use these currencies to buy things in other countries than the Brazilian Real. In addition, it is possible that some of these assets will increase in value depending on the course of the conflict.

The most important thing at this point is to be calm and understand that the economic impacts can happen depending on the duration of the conflict and the more you are prepared for this, the better.