Samsung Announces Security-focused Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 | notebooks

Samsung announced, this Sunday (27), the launch of the new Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 . Equipped with the Intel Evo platform and 12th generation Core i5 and i7 processors, the notebooks come with a promise of up to 1.7x performance over previous generations. One of the main focuses of the new laptops is security: the manufacturer guarantees enterprise-level protection never before seen in computers aimed at the end consumer.

The Book2 Pro and Pro 360 feature an ultra-thin and lightweight design, making it easy to carry. They are compatible with Wi-Fi 6E and even 5G, in one of the versions. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 also has the 2 in 1 mode and is compatible with the S Pen. The successors of the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 arrive on the global market in April, with no confirmation of prices or launch in Brazil.

The new Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 are equipped with the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors, which should guarantee, according to Samsung, the realization of several simultaneous tasks with greater performance. According to the manufacturer, the performance is up to 1.7x faster than previous generations. RAM memory is LPDDR5 with 8GB, 16GB and 32GB options, and SSD storage varies between 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The integrated graphics solution is Intel Iris X Graphics. The 15.6-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro will also feature the Intel Arc solution, aiming to deliver smooth performance even with high workloads.

The cooling system also gained improvements, with larger openings and algorithm to increase its efficiency when running demanding programs. In addition, an intelligent performance manager adapts to the user’s usage pattern and regulates the fan’s noise levels.

The computers support Wi-Fi 6E, the latest standard offering superior speed. The 15.6-inch Book2 Pro also supports 5G. Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C ports, 3.5mm headphone output and microSD card reader are available. The 15.6-inch Book2 Pro also has a USB 3.2 port and an HDMI output. The battery promises up to 21 hours of video playback, and charging is via a 65W adapter with a USB-C cable.

The AMOLED screen has been upgraded to offer up to 33% higher brightness than the last generation. It also received Greenguard Gold certification for eco-friendly products, for minimizing volatile organic compound emissions. There are 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch options, always in Full HD resolution. The sound system, with AKG speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, has gained a smart amplifier to deliver a maximum power of 5 W.

Samsung has also prepared resources for remote work. The camera has been updated with Full HD resolution and a viewing angle that increases from 77º to 87º. The promise is twice as sharp video calls and better user framing. A two-way noise-canceling feature ensures that colleagues’ sound will be cleaner, even when there’s background noise.

S Pen support is one of the highlights of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. The new 2-in-1 promises lower latency, and you can draw, annotate and sync everything between Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro will be available from April in graphite and silver. The Pro 360 offers graphite, silver and wine colors, an option also available on the recent Galaxy S22 Ultra.

When announcing the new Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360, Samsung made a point of emphasizing the security features of notebooks. According to the manufacturer, some of the barriers are being made available for the first time in laptops aimed at the end consumer.

Through a partnership with Microsoft, the South Korean giant has optimized software and hardware to shield itself from most firmware attacks. The idea is that, during startup, the integration between hardware, firmware and software acts against malware attacks and ensures that the PC is safe. When the CPU is working reliably, the Windows 11 operating system takes over.