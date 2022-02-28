Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Book2 Pro 360: Price, Release and More

Even with a timid presence at the physical edition of MWC (Mobile World Congress), one of the largest mobile technology congresses in the world, which starts this Monday in Barcelona, ​​Samsung took advantage of the beginning of the event to announce products, as is tradition. The novelty are the notebooks of the Galaxy Book2 Pro line.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art processor from Intel, Windows 11 and, in some models, support for 5G and touchscreens, the notebooks belong to Samsung’s most expensive line, but bet on the portable format to appeal to professionals who need mobility.

There are, in all, four notebooks, with different customization options, divided into two main categories:

Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3 inches (33.7 centimeters);

Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6 inches (39.6 centimeters);

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 13.3 inches (33.7 centimeters);

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 15.6 inches (39.6 centimeters).

The difference between the models, besides the size, is that the 360 ​​versions are 2-in-1: the screen is touch sensitive and rotates 180 degrees to be used as if it were a tablet, including support for the S Pen, which comes in the package.

All come with an Amoled screen with an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and a backlit keyboard. In addition, notebooks come with a 12th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor —the most powerful from the manufacturer—; from 8 GB to 32 GB of RAM; up to 1TB of SSD storage (which is faster than HDD); and fingerprint reader for unlocking.

Only one of the models supports 5G: the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro (not the 360), which can come with a carrier nano SIM card slot if the customer wants. But not every country will receive this option, Samsung warned.

This same model of the Book2 Pro also has the option of coming with a dedicated graphics card, to run slightly heavier games, from the Intel Arc line. Samsung did not specify the GPU model, but this line is not used for very complex games, being ideal only for some image and video editing programs.

Galaxy Book2 Pro has 5G and Intel’s dedicated graphics card Image: Samsung

They all support Wi-Fi 6E connection, the most modern and fastest standard for fixed wireless internet. The 63 Wh and 68 Wh batteries (on the 13-inch and 15-inch models, respectively) last up to 21 hours, according to Samsung. The notebooks also come with a 65W charger compatible with other branded products, such as cell phones and tablets with a USB-C port.

Speaking of inputs, the 13-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro has a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C, a USB 3.2, headphone hole and micro SD memory card slot. The 15-inch version even has an HDMI port, which none of the others have.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has two USB-C ports and no USB 3.2. There is no HDMI cable input or carrier chip drawer on either version of the 2-in-1.

In terms of weight, the Galaxy Book2 Pro line also stands out for its lightness, at least according to the manufacturer’s specifications:

13.3-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro: 870 grams;

15.6-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro: 1.11 kilo (no external GPU);

15.6-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro: 1.17 kilo (with external GPU);

13.3-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: 1 kilo;

15.6-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: 1.41 kilo.

The notebooks come in silver and black, with a “burgundy” option on the 360 ​​models. Sales start in April, but the official launch date in Brazil and the price in reais has not yet been announced.