Sanctions make Russians run to the banks; Sberbank’s European subsidiary may have already ‘broke’ | Economy

The financial system of Russia already feel the impacts of the invasion of the country to Ukraine .

After the shock felt with the outbreak of the conflict last week, the crisis intensified after Western nations announced a set of tough sanctions over the weekend, including restrictions on Russian currency reserves.

See the main events of the Russian markets this Monday:

ruble devaluation : The currency, which was already in decline last week, retreated to a record low against the dollar and a sharp drop of 30% from Friday’s close.

: The currency, which was already in decline last week, retreated to a record low against the dollar and a sharp drop of 30% from Friday’s close. Interest rate hike: to try to stabilize the currency, Russia’s central bank raised its interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an emergency measure, and officials told export-focused companies to be ready to sell foreign currency.

to try to stabilize the currency, Russia’s central bank raised its interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an emergency measure, and officials told export-focused companies to be ready to sell foreign currency. closed markets: Due to the turmoil in the markets, the central bank of Russia decided to keep the stock market in the country closed on Monday.

g1 is now on Telegram; Click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.

In the largest Russian cities, long lines have formed outside banks, where the population seeks to withdraw funds in the face of the financial crisis that is brewing. Significant withdrawals weaken the banking system, which can run out of cash flow – and risk bankruptcy.

1 of 1 Russians line up to withdraw cash from an ATM in St Petersburg on Sunday (27) — Photo: Anton Vaganov/Reuters Russians line up to withdraw cash from an ATM in St Petersburg on Sunday (27) – Photo: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

According to the European Central Bank (ECB) the bankruptcy may already be a reality for the European branch of the Russian bank Sberbank, one of the largest in the country. Austria-based Sberbank Europe AG and its branches in Croatia and Slovenia “have had significant deposit outflows as a result of the impact of geopolitical tensions,” the ECB explained, according to France Presse.

The entity warned that “in the near future, it is likely that the bank will not be able to pay its debts or other liabilities as they become due.”. Sberbank Europe AG is 100% owned by the bank’s Russian central. It also has branches in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Serbia, which would have been affected by the crash but are under the jurisdiction of the ECB.