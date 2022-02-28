see homemade tips to get rid of this torment

The health of the body always starts with the mouth, so first of all it is necessary to take good care of its hygiene. In this sense, digestion begins in the mouth and chewing is essential for the process to be completed efficiently. On this February 28, 2022, let’s see tips to fight the bad breath.

In addition to contributing to the functions of digestion, the mouth is also an important ally when relating to people. However, there are some people who, for various reasons, give off an unpleasant odor when they go to talk. With that in mind, the blog homemade tricks presents an essential tip to combat this nuisance.

Bad breath is often not felt by people who suffer from this unpleasant odor. In other words, it’s important for someone to tell people that something isn’t right with their breath. This happens because the nose gets used to the bad smell that comes out of the mouth and the person stops noticing that something is wrong.

Causes of bad breath

There are several reasons why your breath has an unpleasant odor. While the most frequent is inefficient oral hygiene. Brushing done in a hurry without proper care or even the constant lack of brushing, creates a layer of bacteria in the mouth.

These bacteria often multiply and cause the unpleasant odor. Likewise, the fact that not brushing the tongue also contributes to the formation of these bacteria.

Another common cause of bad breath is the use of medications that decrease saliva production. With the decrease in saliva, bacteria are more likely to multiply in the mouth, that is, there is an increase in unwanted odors. Stomach problems also contribute to the formation of gas and bad odors.

how to fight

To get rid of bad breath, it is first necessary to be aware of the existence of the problem. Soon after, try to identify the cause of the odor, whether it is a tooth decay, excess medicine, stomach problems or even poor oral hygiene. According to the source of the problem, the solution will be found.

In any case, the ideal is always to start with the best oral hygiene. Floss your teeth correctly, brush your teeth and tongue well, and finish your cleaning with a mouthwash. This daily care already eliminates a good part of the odors coming from the mouth. Still, if the problem persists, it’s time to see a dentist and assess whether there’s something wrong with your teeth.

A tip for those who have chronic bad breath is to eat apples throughout the day.. The fruit helps in the process of cleaning teeth and bacteria in the mouth. In the same way, chewing cloves also helps to purify the breath and to complete it, simply rinse water with propolis a few times a day.

As a result, it is possible to reduce bad odors from the breath and avoid the inconvenience caused by this uncomfortable situation. For more details, follow the Tua Saúde channel:

