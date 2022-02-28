see how CBD investment works

Anyone who makes investments should be familiar with the concept of CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate). And for those who are Nubank customers, this type of investment can be a good option. With post-fixed products and yields linked to CDI, it is possible to start earning your money with investments from R$ 100. In addition, CDBs in the Nubank app are already guaranteed by the FGC, the Fundo Garantidor de Créditos. , giving more security to customers. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Nu Reserva Immediata: Understand Nubank’s new investment fund

You are likely to also like:

Even with SELIC on the rise, Original will launch CDB with 200% of CDI

Carlinhos Maia invests BRL 100 million in a new bank competing with Nubank

Nubank’s Chevette: learn about the history of the ‘mobile purple’

See how Nubank’s CDB works

First of all, the most important thing is to understand that the yield varies according to fluctuations in the CDI rate. In summary, CDBs join other investment products that are already in the Nubank app today, such as shares and BDRs. The CDB is a fixed income security that banks create to raise money and finance their credit activities. That is, you lend money to the bank and, in return, you receive a return. In addition, every CDB has a specific maturity term, which varies from one to another. In the case of Nubank, redemption periods are 3, 6, 12, 18, 24 and 36 months.

Another important thing to keep in mind is liquidity. Liquidity determines when you will be able to get your money back after investing. In the Nubank app, CDBs have liquidity at maturity. That is, you must wait until that date to be able to withdraw your money; before that, you can’t. If you want easy access to value, then choose CDBs with daily liquidity.

Finally, the CDI is the rate that banks charge for lending money to each other during the day. This rate determines the annual yield of various types of investment. In the case of Nubank, the CDB has investments with rates of return such as 104% of the CDI, 108% of the CDI and 112% of the CDI, for example.

Nubank: 3 tips to increase your credit card limit

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com