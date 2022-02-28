shorter term, refund via Pix and new declaration rules

The time has come for taxpayers to submit the 2022 Income Tax return. This week, the IRS released all the rules for this year’s IRand among the novelties is the slightly shorter delivery time and the refund paid through PIX. Other than that, little has changed. Check out everything about IRPF 2022.

Who should file income tax in 2022

People who fit into any of the situations listed below must deliver the IR declaration this year:

Who earned more than BRL 28,559.70 of taxable income in the year (whether in salary, retirement or rents, among others)

Who received more than R$ 40 thousand exempt, non-taxable or taxed at source in the year (such as labor compensation or savings income, for example)

Earned from the sale of goods such as houses, cars, among others

Purchased or sold shares on the stock exchange

Earned more than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activities, such as agriculture or had rural losses to be compensated in calendar year 2021 or in the coming years

Owned assets worth more than BRL 300,000

Moved to Brazil in any month of the last year remained in the country until December 31

remained in the country until December 31 Sold a property and bought another within 180 days

Reduced delivery time in 2022

In this year, the deadline starts on the 7th of March and continues until the 29th of April, getting like this, shorter than in recent yearswhen the deadline used to start between March 1st and 2nd.

In a press conference, the IRS said that the program that generated the declaration was delayed and that the responsibility would be for the standard operation of the agency’s servers. on account of this event it was not possible to start the delivery period at the beginning of the month. Revenue officials are seeking a pay raise.

IRPF 2022 generator program

The IRPF 2022 program will only be released for download on the 7thand no longer in advance as was the case until then.

Refund via PIX

In this yeartaxpayers who have Tax to be refunded in their IR declaration, will be able to receive the amount due through PIX, instant payment solution developed by the Central Bank. The first batch will be paid on May 31st.

The refund option through a current account, which is informed in the last step of filling in the IR declaration, remains valid. The declaration can be delivered between March 7 and April 29.

According to the Revenue, the use of PIX to pay refunds will be a way to facilitate the process, as it also speeds up the change of account to credit the amounts. Using this form of payment, the tax authorities hope to reduce the number of cases in which deposits need to be rescheduled due to invalid or incorrect deposits.

To use the PIX to receive the refund, the taxpayer must have a key registered with his CPF. Keys using random numbers, email and phone will not be allowed.

José Carlos da Fonseca, national program supervisor Income tax, explained that the use of PIX as a way to receive the refund does not change the rules of priority of receipt determined. Priority is given to the elderly, people with disabilities or serious illness and teaching professionals.

The biggest advantage of using PIX is that it would not be necessary to use information such as agency and account.

Taxpayers can also use the PIX to pay the DARF (Documento de Arrecadação de Receitas Federal), a document using by whom tax is payable.

Anyone who prefers to use the automatic debit of the IR quotas, needs to send the IRPF until April 10th. The first installment expires on April 29.

Fines

Taxpayers who submit the declaration after the deadline will have to pay a fine of 1% on tax due, with a minimum amount of R$ 165.74 and a maximum of 20% of the tax due.

