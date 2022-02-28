STF decides that the Judiciary cannot cancel telephone tariff increase above inflation

× Photo: Nelson Jr/SCO/STF

O The plenary session of the Federal Supreme Court decided that the Judiciary cannot annul a clause in a public service concession contract signed by a regulatory agency that authorizes a telephone tariff readjustment in a percentage higher than the stipulated inflation rate.

The majority of the Plenary followed the understanding of the rapporteur, Minister Marco Aurélio (retired), that the interference of the Judiciary in an act authorized by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) affronts the principle of separation of Powers.

“Anatel’s performance did not exceed what is foreseen in the legislation. He noted that article 19 of the Telecommunications Law (Law 9,472/1997) assigns the agency the task of reviewing tariffs and ratifying readjustments, and article 103 authorizes the use of the weighted average of the values ​​of tariff items. “Anatel, through Acts 9,444 and 9,445, approved a tariff adjustment based on a concession contract clause”, found.

followed the rapporteur Minister Cármen Lúcia and Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes, Ricardo Lewandowski, Luiz Fux, Luís Roberto Barroso and Nunes Marques.

were defeated Ministers Edson Fachin and Dias Toffoli and Minister Rosa Weber, who denied the appeal. Minister André Mendonça did not vote, as he was the successor of Minister Marco Aurélio.

The case originated in a public civil action filed in the Federal Court of Pernambuco by the Federal Public Ministry and the Directorate of Defense and Consumer Protection (Procon) against Anatel to question the formula adopted to increase the prices of services. The argument was that the concession agreement limits the average of increases to the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) of Fundação Getúlio Vargas, registered at 14.21% from May 1999 to May 2000. However, Anatel had authorized increases of 19.89% in the residential subscription, 24.47% in the non-residential subscription and 24.46% in the PABX subscription.

In the lower court, the request was upheld to declare the nullity of clause 11 1.1 of the concession agreement, setting the variation of the IGP-DI as a ceiling for the increase of each tariff item.

The Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region (TRF-5) upheld the sentence. In the appeal to the STF, Telemar stated that it would not be up to the Judiciary to establish contractual criteria, which are the responsibility of the regulatory agency.

