STJ decides that ITBI should be calculated based on the amount paid for the purchase of the property

The First Section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that the ITBI, a tax that is charged by the city halls of those who buy a property, must be calculated based on the exact value of the deal carried out. Seems obvious, doesn’t it? That’s right, but city halls, like the one in Rio, charge the tax on a value that they literally “invent”, not even taking into account the market value of the property and ignoring the price agreed between the parties. The subject has been controversial for years.

The decision, which was unanimous, means that the calculation basis for the ITBI to be paid will be the amount really will be received by the seller in the business, and not an amount fixed by the cities for the calculation of IPTU, or even an amount arbitrated exclusively for ITBI. In Rio de Janeiro, the rate of this tax is 3%.

“Finally someone applies what is logical. We have as emblematic the case of a large department store that we sold for 43 million reais, in downtown Rio, and the City Hall levied a tax on the fictitious – and absurd – value of 85 million reais. The case is in court to this day.”says Nelson Borges, sales director at Sergio Castro Imóveis, who cited several other cases, including a house in Santa Teresa sold for 750,000 whose acquisition tax was charged on more than 2 million reais.

The STJ analyzed an appeal filed by the city of São Paulo, but the so-called “repetitive appeal” was applied in the case. This means that the decision of the STJ should be applied in other cases that deal with the same issue, in order to simplify the lives of those who go through the same situation.

The rapporteur of the case, the minister Gurgel de Faria, established three theses. for the first, “the ITBI calculation basis is the value of the property transferred under normal market conditions, not being linked to the IPTU calculation basis”.

The second thesis was: “The value of the transaction declared by the taxpayer is presumed to be in line with the market value and can only be removed by the Tax Authorities through the regular initiation of its own administrative process.” This means that if the city hall doubts that the price is real, it must prove fraud.

The last thesis determined that “the municipality cannot previously arbitrate the ITBI calculation basis.” This is exactly what the city of Rio does, which even has a website called ITBI simulationwhere the taxpayer, upon accessing, places the municipal registration of his property and checks the “appraisal value” of his property for purposes of tax collection.

According to broker Wilton Alves, the practice of people, until today, was to access this site, fill in the value of the negotiation with a very small number (1000 reais, for example) and click to find out the supposed amount that would be paid by the buyer as a ITBI for the purchase of a property, simply having the registration of the property in hand with the municipality.