Switzerland adopts sanctions against Russia and abandons historic neutrality | World

Switzerland left its position of neutrality and announced that it will “fully” resume economic sanctions adopted by the European Union (EU) in response to the invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. The measures include sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, involving the freezing of funds.

“This is a big step for Switzerland, a traditionally neutral country,” Swiss Confederation President Ignazio Cassis said on Monday. The Federal Council took this decision with conviction, in a reflexive and unequivocal way.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer stressed that blocking the assets of people on the EU’s negative list has “immediate effect”.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, in turn, said that five Russian or Ukrainian tycoons, “very close to Vladimir Putin” and with very important ties to Switzerland “are prohibited from entering” the country. Their identities were not disclosed.

“These people do not have a Swiss residency permit, but they have important economic ties, particularly in finance and the raw materials business,” said Keller-Sutter.

In recent days, Swiss officials — who seemed hesitant to apply sanctions after the invasion — have come under heavy pressure to align themselves with the EU and the US. Also on Friday, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis made it clear that he wanted to keep to the path of moderation towards Moscow, even as sanctions, which are based on those of the EU, have been tightened.

On Saturday, the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States announced unprecedented economic measures, turning Moscow into a financial “pariah”, according to a senior US official.

On the streets, between 10,000 and 20,000 people demonstrated in the capital, Bern, and thousands more in different cities to ask the Federal Council, the Swiss executive body, to get more involved.

Also on Monday, the United States banned all transactions with the Central Bank of Russia, a sanction of immediate effect and of unprecedented severity, which will considerably limit Moscow’s ability to defend its currency and support its economy. Two days earlier, the US, EU and UK had already announced the removal of some Russian banks from the Swift international transaction system.

The ruble price collapsed and recorded minimum values ​​against the dollar and the euro at the opening of the foreign exchange market in Moscow on Monday.

