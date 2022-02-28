Switzerland may abandon neutral stance and impose sanctions on Russia | World

UN/Jean-Marc Ferré Swiss President Ignazio Cassis

Switzerland may abandon its neutral stance on Russia’s onslaught on Ukrainian territory and also impose sanctions against the country led by Vladimir Putin.

According to Ignazio Cassis, the country’s president, it is “very likely” that Russian assets will be frozen in Switzerland. The country’s Federal Council is due to meet on Monday to review recommendations from the finance and economics departments.

Cassis, however, stated that he would not “anticipate decisions that have not yet been taken”. During the interview on the state TV channel RTS, he also said that the country’s diplomacy is on hand to assist in the ceasefire negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian authorities in the event of the conversation that should take place tomorrow (28), in Belarus.

Yesterday (26), the Swiss took to the streets to condemn Russian attacks and support Ukraine. Many of them, according to Reuters, booed the government’s cautious stance on the conflict.

Cassis also said that Ukrainian refugees are welcome in the country “for a transition period” that they hope will be “as soon as possible”. Karin Keller-Sutter, the country’s justice minister, said Switzerland “will not let people down”.

Fourth day of conflict

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops already carrying out military exercises on the borders to invade Ukraine. The Russian president does not accept the neighboring country’s interest in joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a Western military alliance.

During the night, the bombings intensified in military addresses, but contrary to what the Russian military claims, bombs and missiles have already hit homes, hospitals, schools and other civilian facilities. As of Sunday, an estimated 210 Ukrainians have died, and 4,300 Russians – Russia does not release official casualty figures, only destroyed military equipment.

In the early hours of today, the country’s second largest city, Kharkiv, was bombed. A nine-story building with civilians was hit by a missile – one woman died and 20 people had to be evacuated. Another 60 residents were in a shelter in an underground area and were not injured.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Evgeny Yenin told CNN that Russia and Ukraine are in informal talks to start negotiating a ceasefire tomorrow (28).

More than 4,000 people have been arrested in Russia in anti-war protests. On Thursday, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported that participation in any anti-war protest in Ukraine was illegal. The Russian body also stated that offenses could be entered in the participants’ criminal records.

